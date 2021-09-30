Programming Leftovers
A beginner’s guide to BeagleBoard
If you haven’t heard of the BeagleBoard, it’s time to get caught up. Not only does it offer a similar experience as Raspberry Pi, but it is also small and compact enough to make it a convenient choice for building prototypes. In this article, we will explore a little bit more about the BeagleBoard and what you can do with it.
Printing an Integer Array in Assembly
For the next couple tasks I want to do in assembly, I need to be able to inspect an array of numbers. This is useful for debugging searching and sorting algorithms. Since my last attempt to convert binary to ASCII was so ugly, I figured I would clean that up at the same time.
It turns out I can use the reverse code as well.
Unlike my last couple of posts where I show each of the interim steps, I have made this one work, and will just go through the final product. There was a lot of trial and error getting this to work, and I can see the need for getting organized in Assembly. The scale of the programs will quickly get beyond the scope of what I can keep in my head.
One thing this code required me to learn was how to nest function calls. I have two functions, one which calls the other. Thus, the return location for the first needs to get pushed on the stack before it calls the second, and needs to get popped off the stack at the end.
Picolibc 1.7.4 Brings Improved Meson Support, Restructured Math Code
Picolibc as the open-source C library optimized for small embedded systems with limited RAM capacities is out with a new update.
This very lightweight C library as a reminder is the project started by well known X11 developer Keith Packard and began as a hybrid of Newlib and AVR Libc code. This tiny libc implementation can work on ARM, i386, x86_64, RISC-V, PowerPC, and also other architectures like for the Xtensa ESP8266.
Tech has a validation problem. It’s time to change... | ITProPortal
Something to note. The point where the cost of preproduction validation surpasses that of in-production validation isn’t static. The cost of testing in production is somewhat fixed and the cost of thorough pre-production testing increases with the growing complexity of development processes. The threshold is something that needs to be dynamically assessed.
Change validation is founded on best practices like continuous integration/continuous delivery and release orchestration. The new learning is that in this world of software supply chains and the cloud, testing in production has become an important additional tool to know if changes to code work as intended before releasing to the world.
No one can adopt new technologies like AI and machine learning without knowing if changes happening in their apps are effective. In fact, where advanced technologies make changes to the code themselves, tracking the source of changes is critical!
Business and Technical Agility with Team Topologies
Matthew Skelton, Manuel Pais explore how the patterns and principles from Team Topologies promote true business and technical agility.
5 software architecture patterns: How to make the right choice
Jonathan Dowland: hledger footguns
I wrote in budgeting tools that I was taking a look at Plain Text Accounting and in particular, hledger. My Jury's still out on the tools, but in the time I've been looking at them I've come across a couple of foot-guns I thought it was worth writing down.
hledger's ledger format is derived from that of its predecessor ledger, and so some of the problems might be inherited.
Low-Code and the Democratization of Programming
In the past decade, the growth in low-code and no-code solutions—promising that anyone can create simple computer programs using templates—has become a multi-billion dollar industry that touches everything from data and business analytics to application building and automation. As more companies look to integrate low-code and no-code solutions into their digital transformation plan, the question emerges again and again: what will happen to programming?
Programmers know their jobs won’t disappear with a broadscale low-code takeover (even low-code is built on code), but undeniably their roles as programmers will shift as more companies adopt low-code solutions. This report is for programmers and software development teams looking to navigate that shift and understand how low-code and no-code solutions will shape their approach to code and coding. It will be fundamental for anyone working in software development—and, indeed, anyone working in any business that is poised to become a digital business—to understand what low-code means, how it will transform their roles, what kinds of issues it creates, why it won’t work for everything, and what new kinds of programmers and programming will emerge as a result.
Legacy IT and recognizing value | ITProPortal
In a fast-paced world of business technology, innovators and users scramble to stay at the cutting edge – at the head of the comet. Yet further back in the comet tail lies long-standing, trusted technology, often referred to as “legacy” systems. The idea of “legacy systems” means different things to different people. Yes, there are some consistent elements: people are usually talking about the use of COBOL or mainframe systems. But the binary of new vs. old that the term presents – good vs. bad – is at minimum misleading, to others potentially harmful to business.
Talking to one CIO who, when some of his applications were referred to as “legacy systems”, he brusquely responded, “these are not legacy; they are my core business”. Therein lies the core challenge: what might be a legacy system to an outside observer may in fact represent crown-jewel core business functionality to the organization. The real dilemma of course, is ensuring today’s IT needs can be addressed at the same time as supporting tomorrow’s opportunities. Keeping things running smoothly in the short term is critical — no matter what is going on or whichever future plans are made. And simply said, rip and replace tactics can be hugely cost-prohibitive, cause business downtime, and guarantee technical debt.
Oracle JDK Is Free Again, But OpenJDK Still Recommended
Oracle has reversed course on a controversial decision to charge companies a licensing fee to use its Oracle Java Development Kit (JDK) and has once again make the Java technology free, starting with the recently released Oracle JDK version 17. However, the move hasn’t changed IBM’s recommendations regarding which Java package IBM i shops use to run Access Client Solutions (ACS) software
Oracle angered the Java-using community back in 2018 when it decided to stop distributing the Oracle JDK version 11 for free and charge companies a fee for commercial use (starting at $30 per desktop per year, and $300 per processor for server deployments). At the same time, the tech giant restricted access to Java Standard Edition (SE) version 8, which it also distributed under an Oracle Technology Network (OTN) license.
The change in licensing term included this Oracle threat: “You may not use the Programs for any data processing or any commercial, production, or internal business purposes other than developing, testing, prototyping, and demonstrating your Application.” Anybody who questioned Oracle’s resolve probably hasn’t been on the pointy end of a software audit by the Redwood City, California company.
Oracle’s stick was accompanied by a carrot. Organizations that wanted to continue using a free version of the JDK were encouraged to adopt OpenJDK, the open source version of the JDK that Sun Microsystems launched in 2006. The software, which is licensed via GPL and supported by Oracle, IBM, and other members of the Java community, has been the official reference implementation of Java SE since version 7.
Adopting OpenJDK and the associated runtimes was the course of action that IBM recommended for its IBM i community back in 2018, and it’s still the recommended action. However, Oracle’s move resulted in widespread pushback, as surveys showed that many organizations preferred using the Oracle JDK.
[Older] Oracle's JDK 17 - Free Again for Commercial Use
The Oracle JDK is available free of charge for production use again - under the new "Oracle No-Fee Terms and Conditions" (NFTC) license. This move reverses a 2018 decision to charge for Oracle JDK production use and does not affect Oracle‘s OpenJDK distribution. The NFTC applies to the recently released version 17 of Oracle JDK and future versions.
5 ways to break into the video game industry
Worth an estimated US$336 billion, the video game industry is bigger than TV, movies and music combined. And since the industry is growing at a rapid pace, there are plenty of opportunities to work in this field. From game designers and software engineers who program the games to graphic artists or electrical engineers who design the game consoles, careers in the video game industry abound.
