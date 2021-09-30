Language Selection

Distrowatch Top 5 Distributions Review: Pop!_OS

I personally won’t use Pop!_OS because I detest GNOME, but I have to admit, it’s a really attractive OS, with some good features under the hood, a minimalist approach in the sense of bloat, and being based of Ubuntu you can expect plenty of easy to find support. If all of this sounds good, I strongly recommend you check out this distribution, you may love it!

Martín Abente Lahaye: Flatseal 1.7.5

A new Flatseal release is out [...] Starting with the visuals, @BrainBlasted replaced the custom widgets, used in the applications list, for proper libhandy’s widgets. Plus, he fixed a small styling detail to make applications icons look sharper! Read more

today's howtos

  • BPFs

    What are Berkeley Packet Filters? BPF’s are a raw (protocol independent) socket interface to the data link layer that allows filtering of packets in a very granular fashion. BPFs were first introduced in 1990 by Steven McCanne of Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, according to the FreeBSD man page on bpf.

  • How to install Terraform on Debian 11 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Terraform on Debian 11. Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files. Terraform Infrastructure as code (IaC) tools allow you to manage infrastructure with configuration files rather than through a graphical user interface.

  • Install Vanilla Arch Linux With GUI Installer?!?! - Invidious

    Arch Linus is notorious for a it's installation process and even though it's not that difficult it does scare a lot of people away so what if we had a GUI installer do all the work for us.

