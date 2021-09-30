Announcing Gluster release 10
pre>Hi All,
The Gluster Community is very pleased to announce release-10, the latest
one in the Gluster stable.
This is a major release that includes a range of code improvements and
stability fixes along with a few features as noted below. A selection of
the key features and changes are documented in this [1] page.
Also: Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance
-
