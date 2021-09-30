Announcing Gluster release 10

pre>Hi All, The Gluster Community is very pleased to announce release-10, the latest one in the Gluster stable. This is a major release that includes a range of code improvements and stability fixes along with a few features as noted below. A selection of the key features and changes are documented in this [1] page. Also: Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance

today's howtos

How to Install Python 3.11 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages. One of the many is the popular PIP package manager.

How to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Kernel from 5.4 to 5.15 – NextGenTips In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your Linux kernel to the latest version. But first, what is Linux Kernel? Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.

Install Bleachbit 4.2.2 In Ubuntu / Debian / CentOS / Fedora | Tips On UNIX BleachBit is a free and open-source disk space cleaning software and Bleachbit is a good alternative to CCleaner and supports Multi-platform (ie) Linux and Windows. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear browser history, delete logs, and discard the junk, It includes advanced features like shredding files to prevent recovery. wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications and makes firefox faster. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install BleachBit 4.2.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Debian 10, Rocky Linux 8, CentOS 7, Fedora 37, and Linux Mint 20.1

How to Install / Enable RPM Fusion on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Rocky Linux and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Rocky Linux’s default packages that could not be included due to Rocky Linux being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat. The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your Rocky Linux 8 operating system.

4 open source ways to create holiday greetings

The holiday season is upon us once again, and this year I decided to celebrate in an open source way. Like a particular famous holiday busybody, I have a long list (and I do intend to check it twice) of holiday tasks: create a greeting card (with addressed envelopers) to send to family and friends, make a photo montage or video to a suitably festive song, and decorate my virtual office. There are plenty of open source applications and resources making my job easier. Here's what I use.