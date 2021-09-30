Language Selection

Announcing Gluster release 10

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 21st of November 2021 11:45:08 AM Filed under
Red Hat

pre>Hi All,

The Gluster Community is very pleased to announce release-10, the latest
one in the Gluster stable.

This is a major release that includes a range of code improvements and
stability fixes along with a few features as noted below. A selection of
the key features and changes are documented in this [1] page.

Read more

Also: Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance

»

