Porting Tok To Not Linux: The Journey Of Incessant Failure Craft seems like the no-brainer for a KDE project to use, considering it's in-house and supports all of KDE's frameworks and has packaging capabilities. Unfortunately, what sounds good on paper does not translate to what's good in execution. When I first checked it out, the current version being shipped had incorrect code that would have failed to compile had it been a compiled language instead of Python. Heck, even running a typechecker for Python would have revealed the fact that the code was trying to call a function that didn't exist. Yet, this managed to get shipped. Not a good first impression. After manually patching in the function into existence on my system, I ran into another hurdle: Craft's env script is broken; mangling PATH to an extent where entries like /usr/bin and /bin and other things got just truncated into oblivion, resulting in a shell where you couldn't do much of anything. After manually patching PATH to be not mangled, I ran into another and the final hurdle before I gave up: Craft tried to use half bundled libraries and tools and half system libraries and tools, resulting in dynamic linker errors from system tools not finding symbols they needed from bundled libraries. When I brought these issues up in the Craft chat, the answers basically amounted to a lack of care and “go use Ubuntu.” Not acceptable for Tok considering most of the people interested in building Tok like this don't use Ubuntu, and honestly doesn't make you have much faith in a system for porting utilities to other platforms if said system doesn't even work across the distributions of one platform.

today's howtos How to Install Teampass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Teampass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TeamPass is an open-source password manager that helps you to store and manage all your passwords from the central location. It is a collaborative password manager that allows you to share all stored passwords with team members. TeamPass uses MySQL/MariaDB to store passwords and provides a powerful tool for customizing passwords access Teampass is highly customizable and provides a lot of options to customize it to your needs. It uses Defuse PHP Encryption library to secure your data and your users. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Teampass Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Copy, Move and Rename Files in Linux (Step-by-Step Guide) - DekiSoft There is much more to copying and renaming files on Linux rather than cp and mv. Try out some commands and strategies to save your time. For this purpose, users have been using cp and mv for decades. These were some of the few commands we learned and use every day, similarly, there are other techniques, handy variations, and other commands used for this purpose that provide unique options.

mbsync vs OfflineIMAP - anarcat After recovering from my latest email crash (previously, previously), I had to figure out which tool I should be using. I had many options but I figured I would start with a popular one (mbsync). But I also evaluated OfflineIMAP which was resurrected from the Python 2 apocalypse, and because I had used it before, for a long time.

The last syncmaildir crash - anarcat My syncmaildir (SMD) setup failed me one too many times (previously, previously). In an attempt to migrate to an alternative mail synchronization tool, I looked into using my IMAP server again, and found out my mail spool was in a pretty bad shape. I'm comparing mbsync and offlineimap in the next post but this post talks about how I recovered the mail spool so that tools like those could correctly synchronise the mail spool again.

Hetzner Pulumi Intro

My desktop - November 2021 | Hund I decided it was time for a new “my desktop” post. It’s actually been one year since my latest post, simply because my desktop doesn’t see that many changes these days. Which I assume is a good thing? Anyway. I think there’s been just enough changes the past year to make it worth making a new post now.

More To Environment Variables Than You Know - Invidious Sometimes I get weird comments on my channel about features that I never even knew existed and this is one of those times