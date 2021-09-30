Linux 5.16-rc2 Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all felt pretty normal for a rc2 week. The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc... So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands out. Details below in the shortlog. Linus Also: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"

Julian Andres Klode: APT Z3 Solver Basics Z3 is a theorem prover developed at Microsoft research and available as a dynamically linked C++ library in Debian-based distributions. While the library is a whopping 16 MB, and the solver is a tad slow, it’s permissive licensing, and number of tactics offered give it a huge potential for use in solving dependencies in a wide variety of applications. Z3 does not need normalized formulas, but offers higher level abstractions like atmost and atleast and implies, that we will make use of together with boolean variables to translate the dependency problem to a form Z3 understands. In this post, we’ll see how we can apply Z3 to the dependency resolution in APT. We’ll only discuss the basics here, a future post will explore optimization criteria and recommends.