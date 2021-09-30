EasyOS: redshift and XorgWizard
-
redshift GUI tray app
EasyOS has a GUI for /usr/bin/sct (set color temperature), 'brightness-control-1.2.2.pet'.
-
XorgWizard fixed for Radeon card
...I mentioned that it has fans all over the place -- there is also one on the side-panel, not shown in photo.
The guy who sold it to me had configured it as a gaming machine, and it had a Radeon Bart XT PowerColor HD6870 card, with 1GB RAM, two DVI-I sockets and one hdmi socket.
Soon after acquiring the PC, I took the card out and only used the on-board Intel video. Moved house a few times over the years, and that card got lost. Until now, found it in my car, under a seat. So, it is now back in the PC, and it works fine.
-
