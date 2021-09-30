Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Pinta Open-Source Drawing and Image Editing Software Scores Another Update

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 21st of November 2021 10:57:23 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Software

Last year, I wrote about Pinta getting a massive update after 5 years of silence, and now Pinta developers inform 9to5linux.com about the release and general availability of Pinta 1.7.1, the first point release coming more than fifteen months after Pinta 1.7.

The new release is mainly a bugfix update, but it also brings some new features like the ability to scroll the canvas horizontally by holding down the Shift key while using the mouse wheel or the ability to zoom in and out of an image without pressing the Ctrl key.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux 5.16-rc2

Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all
felt pretty normal for a rc2 week.

The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular
too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly
explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a
quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The
rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc...

So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands
out. Details below in the shortlog.

                Linus
Read more Also: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"

Julian Andres Klode: APT Z3 Solver Basics

Z3 is a theorem prover developed at Microsoft research and available as a dynamically linked C++ library in Debian-based distributions. While the library is a whopping 16 MB, and the solver is a tad slow, it’s permissive licensing, and number of tactics offered give it a huge potential for use in solving dependencies in a wide variety of applications. Z3 does not need normalized formulas, but offers higher level abstractions like atmost and atleast and implies, that we will make use of together with boolean variables to translate the dependency problem to a form Z3 understands. In this post, we’ll see how we can apply Z3 to the dependency resolution in APT. We’ll only discuss the basics here, a future post will explore optimization criteria and recommends. Read more

Best Free Android Apps: OpenTTD – transport tycoon business simulation game

OpenTTD is a reimplementation of the Microprose game “Transport Tycoon Deluxe” with lots of new features and enhancements. The first Transport Tycoon (TT) game was released in 1994, with the release of Transport Tycoon Deluxe (TTD) following the next year. You play the role of president of a start-up transport company in 1950, building railway, road, air and maritime transportation systems for commodities and people. The goal of the game is to outsmart your competition and become the game’s highest-ranking transport company by the year 2050. There are many tools available to build transport routes, including ability to fully modify the landscape. Each town has a Local Authority which tries to prevent the player from excessive terraforming. Read more

EasyOS: redshift and XorgWizard

  • redshift GUI tray app

    EasyOS has a GUI for /usr/bin/sct (set color temperature), 'brightness-control-1.2.2.pet'.

  • XorgWizard fixed for Radeon card

    ...I mentioned that it has fans all over the place -- there is also one on the side-panel, not shown in photo. The guy who sold it to me had configured it as a gaming machine, and it had a Radeon Bart XT PowerColor HD6870 card, with 1GB RAM, two DVI-I sockets and one hdmi socket. Soon after acquiring the PC, I took the card out and only used the on-board Intel video. Moved house a few times over the years, and that card got lost. Until now, found it in my car, under a seat. So, it is now back in the PC, and it works fine.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6