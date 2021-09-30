today's howtos and more
How to install Blender on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Blender on Elementary OS 6.0.
How to install MetaTrader 4 with the EagleFX Broker on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the EagleFX Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Install Gnome Vanilla on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa - Linux Shout
Gnome is a desktop environment for graphical user interfaces of Unix systems. Here we learn the steps to install Gnome Vanilla on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Linux.
Gnome comprises program packages for the user interface or GUI itself and for data processing that is often used and controlled directly from windows. The Gnome developers aim to create an open-source interface that is easy to use for as many users as possible.
How To Stream Xbox Cloud Gaming with Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware
With current generation consoles still being hard to come by, even a year after launch, game streaming services have become quite popular. For a few dollars per month we can stream a curated library of games to our laptops, desktops and mobile devices.
Calling all Raspberry Pi camera users
Our big Raspberry Pi OS update last week has a significant, albeit temporary, impact on people who use cameras in their Raspberry Pi projects. Head to the lead story in this issue to find out everything you need to know to keep your projects working and decide whether to upgrade to Raspberry Pi OS Bullseye yet.
Linux Weekly Roundup #157
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another peaceful week in the world of Linux releases with Slackware 15.0-rc2, CentOS 8.5.2111, and Rocky Linux 8.5 as the main ones.
Linux 5.16-rc2
Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all felt pretty normal for a rc2 week. The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc... So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands out. Details below in the shortlog. LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"
Julian Andres Klode: APT Z3 Solver Basics
Z3 is a theorem prover developed at Microsoft research and available as a dynamically linked C++ library in Debian-based distributions. While the library is a whopping 16 MB, and the solver is a tad slow, it’s permissive licensing, and number of tactics offered give it a huge potential for use in solving dependencies in a wide variety of applications. Z3 does not need normalized formulas, but offers higher level abstractions like atmost and atleast and implies, that we will make use of together with boolean variables to translate the dependency problem to a form Z3 understands. In this post, we’ll see how we can apply Z3 to the dependency resolution in APT. We’ll only discuss the basics here, a future post will explore optimization criteria and recommends.
Best Free Android Apps: OpenTTD – transport tycoon business simulation game
OpenTTD is a reimplementation of the Microprose game “Transport Tycoon Deluxe” with lots of new features and enhancements. The first Transport Tycoon (TT) game was released in 1994, with the release of Transport Tycoon Deluxe (TTD) following the next year. You play the role of president of a start-up transport company in 1950, building railway, road, air and maritime transportation systems for commodities and people. The goal of the game is to outsmart your competition and become the game’s highest-ranking transport company by the year 2050. There are many tools available to build transport routes, including ability to fully modify the landscape. Each town has a Local Authority which tries to prevent the player from excessive terraforming.
EasyOS: redshift and XorgWizard
