today's howtos
-
How to stash your files for later on Linux with Stashed
Stashed is a neat little app that allows users to place files inside of it to copy later. It’s excellent, especially for those on Linux who regularly copy files. Here’s how you can use Stashed to save your files for copying later!
-
How to install TuxGuitar on Linux
TuxGuitar is an open-source music composing tool. With it, users can create and edit their own guitar tablature. In this guide, we’ll go over how to install this incredible piece of software on Linux.
-
How to annotate images on Linux with Annotator
If you work a lot with images on Linux but find the built-in image tools lacking, Annotator might be for you. With this app, you can add stamps, text, clip art, drawings, highlights, and even magnification to enhance the image. Here’s how to use Annotator on your Linux system.
-
How to perform administration operations with Ansible modules
In previous tutorials we introduced Ansible and we discussed Ansible loops. This time we learn the basic usage of some modules we can use inside playbooks to perform some of the most common system administration operations.
-
Introduction to Wake On Lan
Wake-on-lan (also known with the “W.O.L” acronym) is a standard ethernet feature which allows a machine to be woken up on the reception of a specific type of network packet (the so called MagicPacket). The main advantage of this feature is that it allows us to keep a machine in a low power consumption state, and be accessed only when needed. In this tutorial we see how to enable the WOL feature on our ethernet card under Linux, and how to send the network packet needed to wake up a machine.
-
Introduction to YAML with Examples
YAML is a data serialization language. The name itself is a recursive acronym which stands for YAML Ain’t Markup Language. It is specifically designed to be human-friendly, easy to read and write, to represent settings and data structures and to work well with modern programming languages. It is used, for example, as the language for docker-compose files and to specify tasks in Ansible playbooks. In this tutorial we learn the YAML basics concepts and we see how the various data types are represented in the YAML syntax.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 519 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Q4OS 4.7 Gemini, stable
A significant update to the fourth Q4OS stable series codenamed 'Gemini' has been released. This upgrade includes set of security and bug fixes, receives the most recent Debian Bullseye 11.1. as well as Trinity desktop environment R14.0.11 stable versions. Trinity desktop maintenance release of the R14 series is intended to bring bug fixes, while preserving overall stability. You can find the complete Trinity desktop release notes and new features list at the Trinity desktop environment website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to update computers for current users.
Linux 5.16-rc2
Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all felt pretty normal for a rc2 week. The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc... So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands out. Details below in the shortlog. LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"
Julian Andres Klode: APT Z3 Solver Basics
Z3 is a theorem prover developed at Microsoft research and available as a dynamically linked C++ library in Debian-based distributions. While the library is a whopping 16 MB, and the solver is a tad slow, it’s permissive licensing, and number of tactics offered give it a huge potential for use in solving dependencies in a wide variety of applications. Z3 does not need normalized formulas, but offers higher level abstractions like atmost and atleast and implies, that we will make use of together with boolean variables to translate the dependency problem to a form Z3 understands. In this post, we’ll see how we can apply Z3 to the dependency resolution in APT. We’ll only discuss the basics here, a future post will explore optimization criteria and recommends.
Best Free Android Apps: OpenTTD – transport tycoon business simulation game
OpenTTD is a reimplementation of the Microprose game “Transport Tycoon Deluxe” with lots of new features and enhancements. The first Transport Tycoon (TT) game was released in 1994, with the release of Transport Tycoon Deluxe (TTD) following the next year. You play the role of president of a start-up transport company in 1950, building railway, road, air and maritime transportation systems for commodities and people. The goal of the game is to outsmart your competition and become the game’s highest-ranking transport company by the year 2050. There are many tools available to build transport routes, including ability to fully modify the landscape. Each town has a Local Authority which tries to prevent the player from excessive terraforming.
Recent comments
10 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago