9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 21st, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 22nd of November 2021 02:00:55 AM Filed under
Linux
News

This week has been a slow on Linux news, but exciting because we got a new Ubuntu Touch release on our Linux smartphones, a new Steam Client release with some goodies for Linux gamers (like me), and a new major Mesa graphics stack release that also brings good vibes for Linux gaming.

On top of that, I take a look at Collabora’s contributions to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and give you a heads up on the end of life on Linux kernel 5.14. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 21st, 2021, below!

today's howtos and more

  • How to install Blender on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Blender on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the EagleFX Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the EagleFX Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Install Gnome Vanilla on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa - Linux Shout

    Gnome is a desktop environment for graphical user interfaces of Unix systems. Here we learn the steps to install Gnome Vanilla on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Linux. Gnome comprises program packages for the user interface or GUI itself and for data processing that is often used and controlled directly from windows. The Gnome developers aim to create an open-source interface that is easy to use for as many users as possible.

  • How To Stream Xbox Cloud Gaming with Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware

    With current generation consoles still being hard to come by, even a year after launch, game streaming services have become quite popular. For a few dollars per month we can stream a curated library of games to our laptops, desktops and mobile devices.

  • Calling all Raspberry Pi camera users

    Our big Raspberry Pi OS update last week has a significant, albeit temporary, impact on people who use cameras in their Raspberry Pi projects. Head to the lead story in this issue to find out everything you need to know to keep your projects working and decide whether to upgrade to Raspberry Pi OS Bullseye yet.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #157

    Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another peaceful week in the world of Linux releases with Slackware 15.0-rc2, CentOS 8.5.2111, and Rocky Linux 8.5 as the main ones.

Pinta Open-Source Drawing and Image Editing Software Scores Another Update

Last year, I wrote about Pinta getting a massive update after 5 years of silence, and now Pinta developers inform 9to5linux.com about the release and general availability of Pinta 1.7.1, the first point release coming more than fifteen months after Pinta 1.7. The new release is mainly a bugfix update, but it also brings some new features like the ability to scroll the canvas horizontally by holding down the Shift key while using the mouse wheel or the ability to zoom in and out of an image without pressing the Ctrl key. Read more

Q4OS 4.7 Gemini, stable

A significant update to the fourth Q4OS stable series codenamed 'Gemini' has been released. This upgrade includes set of security and bug fixes, receives the most recent Debian Bullseye 11.1. as well as Trinity desktop environment R14.0.11 stable versions. Trinity desktop maintenance release of the R14 series is intended to bring bug fixes, while preserving overall stability. You can find the complete Trinity desktop release notes and new features list at the Trinity desktop environment website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to update computers for current users. Read more

Linux 5.16-rc2

Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all
felt pretty normal for a rc2 week.

The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular
too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly
explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a
quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The
rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc...

So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands
out. Details below in the shortlog.

                Linus
Read more Also: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"

