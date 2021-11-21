9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 21st, 2021
This week has been a slow on Linux news, but exciting because we got a new Ubuntu Touch release on our Linux smartphones, a new Steam Client release with some goodies for Linux gamers (like me), and a new major Mesa graphics stack release that also brings good vibes for Linux gaming.
On top of that, I take a look at Collabora’s contributions to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and give you a heads up on the end of life on Linux kernel 5.14. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 21st, 2021, below!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 427 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and more
Pinta Open-Source Drawing and Image Editing Software Scores Another Update
Last year, I wrote about Pinta getting a massive update after 5 years of silence, and now Pinta developers inform 9to5linux.com about the release and general availability of Pinta 1.7.1, the first point release coming more than fifteen months after Pinta 1.7. The new release is mainly a bugfix update, but it also brings some new features like the ability to scroll the canvas horizontally by holding down the Shift key while using the mouse wheel or the ability to zoom in and out of an image without pressing the Ctrl key.
Q4OS 4.7 Gemini, stable
A significant update to the fourth Q4OS stable series codenamed 'Gemini' has been released. This upgrade includes set of security and bug fixes, receives the most recent Debian Bullseye 11.1. as well as Trinity desktop environment R14.0.11 stable versions. Trinity desktop maintenance release of the R14 series is intended to bring bug fixes, while preserving overall stability. You can find the complete Trinity desktop release notes and new features list at the Trinity desktop environment website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to update computers for current users.
Linux 5.16-rc2
Nothing especially noteworthy stands out for the last week, it all felt pretty normal for a rc2 week. The commit stats look normal, and the diffstat looks fairly regular too. There's perhaps relatively less driver diffs than usual, partly explained by the tools subdirectory diff being larger than usual (a quarter of the whole thing), mostly just due to added kvm tests. The rest is arch updates, filesystems, networking, documentation etc... So fixes a bit all over the place, with nothing that really stands out. Details below in the shortlog. LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"
Recent comments
12 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago