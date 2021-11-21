This week has been a slow on Linux news, but exciting because we got a new Ubuntu Touch release on our Linux smartphones, a new Steam Client release with some goodies for Linux gamers (like me), and a new major Mesa graphics stack release that also brings good vibes for Linux gaming. On top of that, I take a look at Collabora’s contributions to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and give you a heads up on the end of life on Linux kernel 5.14. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 21st, 2021, below!

This tutorial explains step by step how to install Guix Operating System with GNOME desktop on a virtual machine. We will use the user friendly AQEMU, thus you can exercise this too with another tools if you want. This tutorial can be viewed as a beginner's guide for you who want to try out computing with Guix. By this, we hope you find installing Guix Desktop is reasonably easier compared to any other source code based operating systems. Welcome to GNU system!

By default, the sendmail runs locally on localhost.localdomain and tries to send the mail with the root@localhost.localdomain to the remote smtp server, which would get rejected as the localhost.localdomain will resolve to the Invalid IP. You must configure SendMail as SmartHost to resolve this issue. In this guide, we will explain how to configure a sendmail server to forward all mails generated from localhost to another SMTP server in order to send mail to remote recipients.

As we know podman is an open-source daemon-less tool which provides environment to build, run and manage containers. Running containers as systemd service means that containers will automatically start when the system gets rebooted. In this post, we will learn how to run containers as systemd service with podman on RHEL based distributions like RHEL 8, CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8.

In Linux system, time zone points to local time of region or county. When time zone is set in linux then it’s time automatically set according to region or country. It is always recommended to set correct time zone according to the geographical location of the system. Time zone plays an important role in linux system when run cron jobs and data base transactions. In this post, we will learn how to set or change time zone in linux. There are two different ways to change time zone.

After much discussion and planning it was agreed that it made sense for everyone to switch from Illumos to Linux as the upstream repo. And, it was agreed that future changes would be discussed across platforms before being implemented and that there would be appropriate porting layers to prevent GPL’d or Linux-KPI shim code from being introduced to other operating systems. Continuous integration (CI) for the repo would ensure that all proposed changes would have to pass CI on both Linux and FreeBSD before they could be merged. Thus, the design of OpenZFS 2.0 was born.

When I tested out IPFS and Arweave, what I was doing was partly for fun, partly as exploration, and partly to “kick the tires.” After all, IPFS and Arweave make their own bold claims - Arweave that it “stores documents and applications forever” and IPFS that it can “help here and now” and that it can “speed up performance” and “slash bandwidth costs.”

Passwords are everywhere. Sometimes they are obvious — hardcoded in the code or laying flat in the file. Other times, they take the form of API keys, tokens, cookies or even second factors. Devs pass them in environment variables, vaults mount them on disk, teams share them over links, copy to CI/CD systems and code linters. Eventually someone leaks, intercepts or steals them. Because they pose a security risk, there is no other way to say it: passwords in our infrastructure have to go.

Review: Fedora 35 Fedora 35 was released on 2 November 2021, slightly after the anticipated launch in late October. I respect their delay, the Fedora team did not want to release a buggy product, or they still had some key issues to workout; nevertheless Fedora 35 is here. For some background, Fedora is a Linux distribution which aims to create, "an innovative, free, and open source platform for hardware, clouds, and containers that enables software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users." (Quoted from getfedora.org.) Many Linux users will know Fedora as the community and upstream version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the enterprise version of Fedora known primarily for running on servers and a company to provide support. [...] Time from the LUKS decryption screen to GNOME Display Manager was approximately 20 seconds, quite good for boot-up times. Consider also that I use a solid-state hard drive for my main installation media, which improves boot times significantly. Its not mere milliseconds, but it is very good for a full distro. GNOME 41 is super polished. It seems like everything works out of the box (come on NVIDIA, lets get you on board). Whereas on other distros I would need to configure many options and drivers to get everything working properly, Fedora just works. The polish extends to all of the facets of this operating system. The boot-up splash screen is simple and beautiful. The installation of updates is clean, and the rebooting during installation is well polished. Fedora knows how to take control of an operating system and do it properly. I love how dnf (the package manager) handles updates and installing software. My Steam games worked as expected. I could edit photos easily using the photo editing software of my choice. Firefox worked great for streaming media. The HDMI output was perfect. What can I say, Fedora leaves little left to want. Yes there may be more highly configurable distributions, but Fedora seems to be one of, if not the most professional distribution I have used. (I have not been a Fedora user in the past.)