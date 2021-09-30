Open Hardware/Modding: Device Neutrality, Arduino Plays The Glasses, and More
-
Digital Markets Act - the FSFE calls for Device Neutrality
On the imminent voting of the Digital Markets Act - the latest EU proposal on internet platform regulation - the FSFE demands device neutrality as a fundamental element for safeguarding consumer protection in open, fair, and contestable digital markets.
While digital devices are a ubiquitous reality in all aspects of life, control over the hardware and software running on them is increasingly being limited by internet platforms, digital services providers, hardware manufacturers, and vendors. The European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a regulatory instrument for targeting large internet companies that act as gatekeepers in digital markets. Such gatekeepers may be internet platforms, service providers, manufacturers, and vendors satisfying criteria defined by law. This regulatory initiative is an attempt to create fairer and more competitive markets for online platforms in the EU. On November 22, the European Parliament's leading IMCO committee will vote on its position.
The FSFE urges the Members of the European Parliament in the upcoming vote to safeguard device neutrality principles based on Open Standards and interoperability, securing the interest of consumers for a contestable, open, and competitive digital market in the EU.
[...]
After the committee voting on Monday, 22 November, the proposal will incorporate the approved amendments. Next up is the plenary voting to achieve the final position of the European Parliament, planned for December. The FSFE will continue to monitor the whole process closely and demand device neutrality to the full extent in the legislative text, so users are empowered to control technology.
"The digital markets will benefit by the regulatory proposal of the DMA. Device neutrality is fundamental for a fair, competitive, and contestable market. We demand stricter consent rules for pre-installed apps, no vendor lock-in, full interoperability, and real-time data portability. Free Software and Open Standards are key to achieve these goals", says Lucas Lasota, the FSFE's Deputy Legal Coordinator.
-
Arduino Plays The Glasses | Hackaday
Have you ever been on a city street and seen a busker playing music on glasses? Each glass has a different amount of water and produces a different note when tapped. [Cyberlab] must have seen them and created an Arduino robot to play tunes on glasses. You can see the result in the video below.
If we had done this, we might have had a solenoid per glass or used some linear component like a 3D printer axis to pick different glasses. [Cyberlab] did something smarter. The glasses go in a circle and a stepper motor points at the correct glass and activates a solenoid. The result is pretty good and it is a lot simpler than any of our ideas.
If you aren’t musically inclined, you might wonder how you’d program the songs. There’s an example of taking a music box score from a website — apparently, there are lots of these — and removing any polyphony from it. The site mentioned even has an editor where you can import MIDI files and work with them to produce a music box strip that you could then convert. Then you encode each note as a number from 0 to 6.
-
Slick Keyboard Built With PCB Magic | Hackaday
Sometimes a chance conversation leads you to discover something cool you’ve not seen before, and before you know it, you’re ordering parts for yet another hardware build. That’s what happened to this scribe the other day when chatting on some random discord, to QMK maintainer [Nick Brassel aka tzarc] about Djinn, a gorgeous 64-key split mechanical keyboard testbed. It’s a testbed because it uses the newest STM32G4x microcontroller family, and QMK currently does not have support for this in the mainline release. For the time being, [Nick] maintains a custom release, until it gets merged.
-
Using Compute Module 4 IO Board pins as an ATX case front panel header
I used the GPIO and 14-pin header present on the Seaberry (which conveniently are identical to the headers on the official CM4 IO Board), and wound up with a fully functionality power button, power LED, and activity LED!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Apple and Microsoft Leftovers
On CVE-2019-5021
A few years ago, it was discovered that the root account was not locked out in Alpine’s Docker images. This was not the first time that this was the case, an actually exploitable case of this was first fixed with a hotfix in 2015, but when the hotfix was replaced with appropriate use of /etc/securetty, the regression was inadvertently reintroduced for some configurations. It should be noted that I said some configurations there. Although CVE-2019-5021 was issued a CVSSv2 score of 9.8, in reality I have yet to find any Alpine-based docker image that is actually vulnerable to CVE-2019-5021. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Alpine shouldn’t have been locking out the root user on its minirootfs releases: that was a mistake, which I am glad was quickly rectified. Lately, however, there have been a few incidents involving CVE-2019-5021 involving less than honest actors in the security world. For example, a person named Donghyun Lee started mass-filing CVEs against Alpine-based images without actually verifying if the image was vulnerable or not, which Jerry Gamblin called out on Twitter last year. Other less than honest actors, have focused instead on attempting to use CVE-2019-5021 to sell their remediation solutions, implying a risk of vulnerability, where most likely none actually exists.
Claws Mail 4 in experimental
A full month has passed since Claws Mail 4.0.0 was uploaded to Debian experimental, and, somewhat surprisingly, I've received no bug report about it. This of course can be either because nobody has been brave enough to install it or because well, it works really nice. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, just note that this version is the first Debian upload for the GTK+3 version of Claws Mail. There was an initial upstream release, namely 3.99, but it was less polished and also I was very busy, so I decided not to upload it. Since then I've been using git's 'gtk3' branch daily without problems, so, for me, it's as stable as its GTK+2 counterpart. There's still some rough edges, of course.
Run your Ubuntu in US Government Clouds
In August 2016, the United States government announced a new federal source-code policy, which mandates that at least 20% of custom source code developed by or for any agency of the federal government must be released as open-source software (OSS). The memo of this policy also states that the Federal Government spends more than $6 billion each year on software through more than 42,000 transactions. Obviously, this is a huge business for all open-source developers. The question is “how can you get the business from the Federal Government?” The answer is FIPS. Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) are standards and guidelines for federal computer systems that are developed by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Certain federal-related applications are required to be FIPS compliant, and many non-government organizations also follow FIPS standards. Ubuntu Pro provides you with cryptographic packages that are tested and attested by atsec Information Security, a NIST accredited laboratory. And Google automatically encrypts traffic between VMs that travels between Google data centers using FIPS 140-2 validated encryption. Your workloads can easily be FIPS compliant if you properly deploy your workloads on Ubuntu Pro in Google Cloud. Ubuntu 18.04 Pro offers you two FIPS options: FIPS and FIPS-updates. Let’s SSH into your Ubuntu Pro virtual machine. If you haven’t yet upgraded your Ubuntu LTS to Ubuntu Pro, please follow this tutorial. In less than One Minute, you will be able to get your Ubuntu Pro machine without losing any of your mission-critical workloads. Also: History of Open Source Identity Management (part 2)
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
44 min 25 sec ago
51 min 5 sec ago
2 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
1 day 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago