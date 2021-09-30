Programming Leftovers
-
7 key components of observability in Python
Learn why observability is important for Python and how to implement it into your software development lifecycle.
-
The Weekly Challenge - 1000 days
We all know, The Weekly Challenge a.k.a Perl Weekly Challenge started on 25th March 2019. I must confess I didn’t expect it to last this long. What worked in our favour is that we instantly found handful core supporters, who not only took part in the weekly challenge regularly but also started spreading the word. I am fortunate that they are still part of the team. While I was collecting my thoughts for the blog, I read my first RECAPS blog. You will find the format and style of RECAPS has changed a lot since.
When the idea of weekly challenge came to my mind first, I didn’t have the clear plan initially. I was just going with the flow since I didn’t have any help with the management of the weekly challenge. In the week 7, I decided to do weekly review of Perl solutions. The first such review went live on 13th May 2019. I was lucky to found help with the Perl review immediately. The week 8 saw a new reviewer, Kian-Men Ang with first review. She did a fantastic job and became very popular among Team PWC members. The last review she shared with us the week 39. I then took the charge back for few weeks. In the week 43, we finally found our new reviewer, Ryan Thompson. He came up with his own style of review as you can see in this first review from him. Ryan carried on the review till the week 54. I didn’t have the courage to take the charge back. I was looking for volunteer to take the Perl solutions review task. I didn’t have wait long. In the week 65, we found our new reviewer, Colin Crain. We are lucky to have Colin as our current Perl reviewer. His quality review every week is much appreciated by every team members.
-
51,552 JavaScript tests can't be wrong
That's a wrap, folks: the MVP, defined as Baseline Interpreter with irregexp and Wasm support for little-endian POWER9, is now officially V. This is the first and lowest of the JIT tiers, but is already a significant improvement; the JavaScript conformance suite executed using the same interpreter with --no-ion --no-baseline --no-blinterp --no-native-regexp took 762.4 seconds (1.53x as long) and one test timed out completely. An optimized build would be even faster.
Currently the code generator makes heavy use of POWER9-specific instructions, as well as VSX to make efficient use of the FPU. There are secondary goals of little-endian POWER8 and big-endian support (including pre-OpenPOWER so your G5 can play too), but these weren't necessary for the MVP, and we'd need someone actually willing to maintain those since I don't run Linux on my G5 or my POWER6 and I don't run any of my OpenPOWER systems big. While we welcome patches for them, they won't hold up primary support for POWER9 little-endian, which is currently the only "tier 1" platform. I note parenthetically this should also work on LE Power10 but as a matter of policy I'm not going to allow any special support for the architecture until IBM gets off their corporate rear end and actually releases the firmware source code. No free work for a chip that isn't!
-
Paul Tagliamonte - Be careful when using vxlan!
I’ve spent a bit of time playing with vxlan - which is very neat, but also incredibly insecure by default.
When using vxlan, be very careful to understand how the host is connected to the internet. The kernel will listen on all interfaces for packets, which means hosts accessable to VMs it’s hosting (e.g., by bridged interface or a private LAN will accept packets from VMs and inject them into arbitrary VLANs, even ones it’s not on.
-
Let the computer do the work
I used to give classes on programming style and technique, and one of the maxims I taught was “let the computer do the work”: use the computer to automate repetitive or error-prone tasks.
-
Oil 0.9.4 - User Feedback
For the last couple weeks, I focused on fixing user-reported bugs and addressing feature requests. Thanks to Miles Alan and bb010g for particularly thorough testing.
-
A modern, ergonomic Unix shell configuration with Fish
The first thing I noticed was that the default configuration of Fish was equivalent to about 30-45 lines of ZSH config. So even starting fresh with Fish was already roughly on-par with my previous ZSH configuration. Moreover, I find that the modern Fish dialect, especially its error-case semantics, are vastly superior considering the frequency with which things go wrong. In this way, Fish gives me a much more solid foundation on which to build a proper environment for myself.
-
Apple and Microsoft Leftovers
On CVE-2019-5021
A few years ago, it was discovered that the root account was not locked out in Alpine’s Docker images. This was not the first time that this was the case, an actually exploitable case of this was first fixed with a hotfix in 2015, but when the hotfix was replaced with appropriate use of /etc/securetty, the regression was inadvertently reintroduced for some configurations. It should be noted that I said some configurations there. Although CVE-2019-5021 was issued a CVSSv2 score of 9.8, in reality I have yet to find any Alpine-based docker image that is actually vulnerable to CVE-2019-5021. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Alpine shouldn’t have been locking out the root user on its minirootfs releases: that was a mistake, which I am glad was quickly rectified. Lately, however, there have been a few incidents involving CVE-2019-5021 involving less than honest actors in the security world. For example, a person named Donghyun Lee started mass-filing CVEs against Alpine-based images without actually verifying if the image was vulnerable or not, which Jerry Gamblin called out on Twitter last year. Other less than honest actors, have focused instead on attempting to use CVE-2019-5021 to sell their remediation solutions, implying a risk of vulnerability, where most likely none actually exists.
Claws Mail 4 in experimental
A full month has passed since Claws Mail 4.0.0 was uploaded to Debian experimental, and, somewhat surprisingly, I've received no bug report about it. This of course can be either because nobody has been brave enough to install it or because well, it works really nice. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, just note that this version is the first Debian upload for the GTK+3 version of Claws Mail. There was an initial upstream release, namely 3.99, but it was less polished and also I was very busy, so I decided not to upload it. Since then I've been using git's 'gtk3' branch daily without problems, so, for me, it's as stable as its GTK+2 counterpart. There's still some rough edges, of course.
Run your Ubuntu in US Government Clouds
In August 2016, the United States government announced a new federal source-code policy, which mandates that at least 20% of custom source code developed by or for any agency of the federal government must be released as open-source software (OSS). The memo of this policy also states that the Federal Government spends more than $6 billion each year on software through more than 42,000 transactions. Obviously, this is a huge business for all open-source developers. The question is “how can you get the business from the Federal Government?” The answer is FIPS. Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) are standards and guidelines for federal computer systems that are developed by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Certain federal-related applications are required to be FIPS compliant, and many non-government organizations also follow FIPS standards. Ubuntu Pro provides you with cryptographic packages that are tested and attested by atsec Information Security, a NIST accredited laboratory. And Google automatically encrypts traffic between VMs that travels between Google data centers using FIPS 140-2 validated encryption. Your workloads can easily be FIPS compliant if you properly deploy your workloads on Ubuntu Pro in Google Cloud. Ubuntu 18.04 Pro offers you two FIPS options: FIPS and FIPS-updates. Let’s SSH into your Ubuntu Pro virtual machine. If you haven’t yet upgraded your Ubuntu LTS to Ubuntu Pro, please follow this tutorial. In less than One Minute, you will be able to get your Ubuntu Pro machine without losing any of your mission-critical workloads. Also: History of Open Source Identity Management (part 2)
