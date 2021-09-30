Games: ScummVM, Steam, Punk Wars, and More
-
Sanitarium, the popular point-and-click horror from 1998 is getting a fresh life thanks to the ScummVM project (announcement). An effort that is over 10 years in the making, the next major release of ScummVM will have support for it out of the box.
"Sanitarium features a plot intricate set in an intense dark world where a very thin line separates senses from madness. There are many riddles to solve throughout this immersive and captivating adventure that will make your head spin with terror.
Even now, Sanitarium is a masterwork suitable for point-and-click beginners, confirmed or riddle-solving experts who enjoy."
-
Valve have released the latest big update to the Steam client, after a good while of Beta versions bringing with it some major new features - especially on the Linux side. If you are opted into the Steam Client Beta, you will have already seen and probably used a bunch of what's new but this is for everyone sticking with the main client.
For fans of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, it's the big one that brings with it support for CEG DRM, making many more games playable that weren't previously. However, that currently needs you to use Proton Experimental, at least until Proton 6.3-8 rolls out (currently in testing).
-
Ready for your next adventure? Looks like Humble Bundle has a reasonably nice set of games available in the Choose Wisely Bundle live now. Only two of the included games have a native Linux build, so as usual we shall let you know what to expect with Steam Play Proton for the others.
-
Punk Wars is combat-heavy turn-based 4x strategy game from Strategy Forge S.A. and Jujubee S.A. and it's out now.
"Punk Wars is a combat and tactics-oriented strategy drawing inspiration from the classic turn-based 4X titles. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which the ruins of a once powerful megacity become the arena for a deadly fight between four newly emerged corporations, trying to assert dominance for both their unique technology and philosophy of life.
[...]
Punk Wars is available on Steam. The Linux version is not on the GOG store.
-
Creative Assembly look to really be going all-out for Total War: WARHAMMER III, with so many mechanics getting big improvements and recently they talked about battles with a new video.
These are primarily quality of life improvements, aimed to making battles feel a little better to engage in overall so don't go expecting anything too game-changing. Still, there's a huge amount of tweaks that will be coming with it. Some of it includes a toggle to get flying units off the ground, idle unit hotkeys, better formation options taken from Three Kingdoms, new "lazy" health bars to indicate incoming damage, a full unit browser page, healing is now a percantage of max health per-second rather than a flat value and much more.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
-
Why do so many folk in the Linux community default to overly complex solutions when it comes to solving problems?
Jim Salter is an extremely technical guy, I get that. Running a LAMP/LEMP stack with RoundCube for him, would be as trivial as my mum starting up MS Word.
But Jim positioned this solution as the best solution for managing email on Linux. At one point Will somewhat flippantly asked so you’re saying that in order to manage email people should spin up an Nginx server?” Jim replied with a definitive “yes”.
That simply isn’t the case.
-
mcabber is a great XMPP (Jabber) console client. It has all the important features and is easy use.
XMPP is an open standard for messaging and presence. XMPP is the Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol that is developed in 1999 by Jeremie Miller. He called it jabber.
-
Kirk McKusick sat down with Margo Seltzer and Mike Olson to discuss the history of Berkeley DB, for which they won the ACM Software System Award in 2021. Kirk McKusick has spent his career as a BSD and FreeBSD developer. Margo Seltzer has spent her career as a professor of computer science and as an entrepreneur of database software companies. Mike Olson started his career as a software developer and later started and managed several open-source software companies. Berkeley DB is a production-quality, scalable, NoSQL, Open Source platform for embedded transactional data management.
Programming Leftovers
-
Learn why observability is important for Python and how to implement it into your software development lifecycle.
-
We all know, The Weekly Challenge a.k.a Perl Weekly Challenge started on 25th March 2019. I must confess I didn’t expect it to last this long. What worked in our favour is that we instantly found handful core supporters, who not only took part in the weekly challenge regularly but also started spreading the word. I am fortunate that they are still part of the team. While I was collecting my thoughts for the blog, I read my first RECAPS blog. You will find the format and style of RECAPS has changed a lot since.
When the idea of weekly challenge came to my mind first, I didn’t have the clear plan initially. I was just going with the flow since I didn’t have any help with the management of the weekly challenge. In the week 7, I decided to do weekly review of Perl solutions. The first such review went live on 13th May 2019. I was lucky to found help with the Perl review immediately. The week 8 saw a new reviewer, Kian-Men Ang with first review. She did a fantastic job and became very popular among Team PWC members. The last review she shared with us the week 39. I then took the charge back for few weeks. In the week 43, we finally found our new reviewer, Ryan Thompson. He came up with his own style of review as you can see in this first review from him. Ryan carried on the review till the week 54. I didn’t have the courage to take the charge back. I was looking for volunteer to take the Perl solutions review task. I didn’t have wait long. In the week 65, we found our new reviewer, Colin Crain. We are lucky to have Colin as our current Perl reviewer. His quality review every week is much appreciated by every team members.
-
That's a wrap, folks: the MVP, defined as Baseline Interpreter with irregexp and Wasm support for little-endian POWER9, is now officially V. This is the first and lowest of the JIT tiers, but is already a significant improvement; the JavaScript conformance suite executed using the same interpreter with --no-ion --no-baseline --no-blinterp --no-native-regexp took 762.4 seconds (1.53x as long) and one test timed out completely. An optimized build would be even faster.
Currently the code generator makes heavy use of POWER9-specific instructions, as well as VSX to make efficient use of the FPU. There are secondary goals of little-endian POWER8 and big-endian support (including pre-OpenPOWER so your G5 can play too), but these weren't necessary for the MVP, and we'd need someone actually willing to maintain those since I don't run Linux on my G5 or my POWER6 and I don't run any of my OpenPOWER systems big. While we welcome patches for them, they won't hold up primary support for POWER9 little-endian, which is currently the only "tier 1" platform. I note parenthetically this should also work on LE Power10 but as a matter of policy I'm not going to allow any special support for the architecture until IBM gets off their corporate rear end and actually releases the firmware source code. No free work for a chip that isn't!
-
I’ve spent a bit of time playing with vxlan - which is very neat, but also incredibly insecure by default.
When using vxlan, be very careful to understand how the host is connected to the internet. The kernel will listen on all interfaces for packets, which means hosts accessable to VMs it’s hosting (e.g., by bridged interface or a private LAN will accept packets from VMs and inject them into arbitrary VLANs, even ones it’s not on.
-
I used to give classes on programming style and technique, and one of the maxims I taught was “let the computer do the work”: use the computer to automate repetitive or error-prone tasks.
-
For the last couple weeks, I focused on fixing user-reported bugs and addressing feature requests. Thanks to Miles Alan and bb010g for particularly thorough testing.
-
The first thing I noticed was that the default configuration of Fish was equivalent to about 30-45 lines of ZSH config. So even starting fresh with Fish was already roughly on-par with my previous ZSH configuration. Moreover, I find that the modern Fish dialect, especially its error-case semantics, are vastly superior considering the frequency with which things go wrong. In this way, Fish gives me a much more solid foundation on which to build a proper environment for myself.
