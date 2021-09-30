Creative Assembly look to really be going all-out for Total War: WARHAMMER III, with so many mechanics getting big improvements and recently they talked about battles with a new video. These are primarily quality of life improvements, aimed to making battles feel a little better to engage in overall so don't go expecting anything too game-changing. Still, there's a huge amount of tweaks that will be coming with it. Some of it includes a toggle to get flying units off the ground, idle unit hotkeys, better formation options taken from Three Kingdoms, new "lazy" health bars to indicate incoming damage, a full unit browser page, healing is now a percantage of max health per-second rather than a flat value and much more.

Punk Wars is combat-heavy turn-based 4x strategy game from Strategy Forge S.A. and Jujubee S.A. and it's out now. "Punk Wars is a combat and tactics-oriented strategy drawing inspiration from the classic turn-based 4X titles. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which the ruins of a once powerful megacity become the arena for a deadly fight between four newly emerged corporations, trying to assert dominance for both their unique technology and philosophy of life. [...] Punk Wars is available on Steam. The Linux version is not on the GOG store.

Ready for your next adventure? Looks like Humble Bundle has a reasonably nice set of games available in the Choose Wisely Bundle live now. Only two of the included games have a native Linux build, so as usual we shall let you know what to expect with Steam Play Proton for the others.

Valve have released the latest big update to the Steam client, after a good while of Beta versions bringing with it some major new features - especially on the Linux side. If you are opted into the Steam Client Beta, you will have already seen and probably used a bunch of what's new but this is for everyone sticking with the main client. For fans of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, it's the big one that brings with it support for CEG DRM, making many more games playable that weren't previously. However, that currently needs you to use Proton Experimental, at least until Proton 6.3-8 rolls out (currently in testing).

Sanitarium, the popular point-and-click horror from 1998 is getting a fresh life thanks to the ScummVM project (announcement). An effort that is over 10 years in the making, the next major release of ScummVM will have support for it out of the box. "Sanitarium features a plot intricate set in an intense dark world where a very thin line separates senses from madness. There are many riddles to solve throughout this immersive and captivating adventure that will make your head spin with terror. Even now, Sanitarium is a masterwork suitable for point-and-click beginners, confirmed or riddle-solving experts who enjoy."

today's leftovers This Is What's Wrong With The Linux Community Why do so many folk in the Linux community default to overly complex solutions when it comes to solving problems? Jim Salter is an extremely technical guy, I get that. Running a LAMP/LEMP stack with RoundCube for him, would be as trivial as my mum starting up MS Word. But Jim positioned this solution as the best solution for managing email on Linux. At one point Will somewhat flippantly asked so you’re saying that in order to manage email people should spin up an Nginx server?” Jim replied with a definitive “yes”. That simply isn’t the case.

mcabber with OTR on FreeBSD mcabber is a great XMPP (Jabber) console client. It has all the important features and is easy use. XMPP is an open standard for messaging and presence. XMPP is the Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol that is developed in 1999 by Jeremie Miller. He called it jabber.

A Conversation with Margo Seltzer and Mike Olson: The history of Berkeley DB Kirk McKusick sat down with Margo Seltzer and Mike Olson to discuss the history of Berkeley DB, for which they won the ACM Software System Award in 2021. Kirk McKusick has spent his career as a BSD and FreeBSD developer. Margo Seltzer has spent her career as a professor of computer science and as an entrepreneur of database software companies. Mike Olson started his career as a software developer and later started and managed several open-source software companies. Berkeley DB is a production-quality, scalable, NoSQL, Open Source platform for embedded transactional data management.