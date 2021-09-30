Android Leftovers
You can now *finally* install apps on your Android TV via your Android smartphone | Pocketnow
How to Get Chrome Extensions on Android - gHacks Tech News
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update rolling out for Android users | Technology
The MediaTek 9000 could be the leading Android SoC in 2022, but it is unlikely to topple the Apple A15 Bionic - NotebookCheck.net News
Samsung will fix Galaxy S21's Android 12 UI lag in a future update
Android 12L will fix the annoying wallpaper bug that crashes games
Some Google Pixel phones on Android 12 won't charge or stuck at 0%
Sony's new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more - 9to5Toys
Watch out Samsung! OnePlus makes its Android phones way more tempting | Express.co.uk
Honor's next Android phone launches very soon - just weeks after we saw the last one | TechRadar
Top 5 Distros for XFCE
Linux is among the most well-known and easily accessible open-source operating systems. Because of its stability, portability, and customization, Linux has recently earned much attention and is now extensively being utilized. One of them is the desktop environment feature, which is mostly used for Linux-based operating systems, and Xfce is one of them. Xfce was originally stated as XForms Common Environment, an open-source desktop environment designed explicitly for Linux. It aspires to be quick and light while remaining aesthetically beautiful and simple to use. Because of its small size, it saves both memory and CPU, making it suited for older hosts with limited desktop resources. On the other hand, Xfce is versatile and powerful enough to meet system requirements as a power user. It offers a very reliable, feature-rich, and straightforward experience. This article will cover the top 5 distros for XFCE which we think you consider for your desktop environment experience.
MX Linux 21 AHS Edition Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 5.14, Newer Graphics Stack
MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” was officially released last month on October 21st as a systemd-free distribution based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. The new release is available with the Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox editions. Since it’s based on Debian GNU/Linux 11, MX Linux 21 is powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel by default, but the developers made a special version for those who need to run MX Linux on their hardware with a newer kernel version, namely Linux kernel 5.14.
Use Fedora Server to send text messages and voice alerts
This article will demonstrate how to configure Fedora Server as an alert and notification server that can place calls using an Asterisk PBX and send SMS text messages using Twilio. The use of the SMS message feature is optional. By using the call_only endpoint of the caller_prometheus_webhook component, you can limit the alerts to voice calls only. Please consider that interacting with the Asterisk PBX is not easy. But it isn’t too hard either. If this is your first time working with this kind of application, coming to understand the concepts may require some patience. Fortunately, Fedora Server can be configured with Ansible and the installation of the py-phone-caller containers will not be difficult.
