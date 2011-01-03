today's howtos
How to Install Discourse on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting
In this tutorial we are going to explain step-by-step instructions on How to install Discourse on Ubuntu 20.04 Also, we will provide you with some useful information about its usage.
Discourse is an open-source platform used for discussions forum, chat rooms, or as a mailing list management software. It is written in Ruby on Rails as a backend language, Ember.js as a frontend, and uses PostgreSQL for data storage. It offers many features such as 2FA (Two-factor authentication), Spam blocking, Comprehensive API, Social Login and etc. Installing Discourse can be done manually with a couple of steps or in an isolated environment with Docker.
How To Install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on RHEL 8
Nginx’s popularity is not solely tied to its being an open-source web software application but also in its adaptation as a modular and high-performance server. These attributes make it an ideal candidate for a web server, load balancer or reverse proxy role.
Nginx’s role as a web server makes it operable through port 80 and its primary directory for serving web files is /usr/share/nginx/html/ in RHEL 8 Linux.
How To Install VLC Player on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Player on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, VLC is a free and open-source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols. VLC is available on all operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Solaris, Android, OS X, Mac, and other operating systems that support VLC players.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of VLC Media Player on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Configure NAT on Ubuntu
NAT or Network Address Translation allows multiple computers on a private network to share a common IP to access the Internet. One set of IP addresses is used inside the organization and the other set is used by it to present itself to the internet. This helps in conserving limited public IP space. At the same time, it also provides security by hiding the internal network from direct access from the outside world.
How to Do WordPress Malware Removal
This tutorial explains how to remove malware from WordPress sites. After reading this article, you will know how to detect malicious codes in your site and how to remove them.
How to Install and Use Ack Command in Linux System
Using the GREP command has been used widely among the Linux and Unix-like operating systems. It can find syntaxes, specific text, and many more inside a pile of codes or strings. Using the GREP command is not always worthy of finding specific values or of filtering some data-set from a file system or repository. The main use case of the Ack command in Linux gets highlighted when we need to run some repository-level commands for searching values and running queries.
In Linux, you can easily use the GREP command on the terminal shell. You might be surprised to know that many power Linux users have already been using the Ack command to replace the GREP command. However, both GREP and Ack command function to output the same type of results, but they have their own individual pros and cons.
How to Install and Use pgAdmin 4 on Rocky Linux 8
pgAdmin is a free and open-source graphical administration tool for PostgreSQL, one of the most advanced open-source databases. pgAdmin is a feature-rich PostgreSQL administration tool with a simple interface and easy to use. It supports PostgreSQL 9.6 and above, and it can be run on multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
How to Install Microsoft Teams on Linux Mint [Ed: It is technically malware, which ought not be installed]
How to Unzip a File on Linux Mint
Today’s digital world heavily relies on file compression, and ZIP is one of the best applications to do this job efficiently. If you are planning to transfer your data to another device or if you are planning to email multiple files, then the ZIP utility can combine and compress that data to reduce the size, allowing them to deliver at quicker speeds.
You can also UNZIP a zipped file, the data in it will remain in its original format. For instance, if you have received a ZIP file as an email attachment then how can you extract the data of that file in Linux Mint? This is where UNZIP comes in handy and you can use this utility to extract the data without any data loss. So, in this article, you will learn how you can compress a ZIP file and later UNZIP it on Linux Mint.
How to Use cURL for Command Line Data Transfer and More - Make Tech Easier
If you’ve been following terminal-focused installation instructions for Linux applications for a while, you’ve probably come across the curl command at some point or another. cURL is a command-line tool for transferring data with URLs. One of the simplest uses is to download a file via the command line. This is deceptive, however, as cURL is an incredibly powerful tool that can do much more.
How to install Dropbox on Pop!_OS
Dropbox provides cloud service to the users by using which they can not only manage their data by storing it on the cloud but also can share data with others by uploading it on the drive. An account on dropbox can be accessed through the browser. It also supports the application which can be installed on any operating system including the distributions of Linux.
How to install TeamViewer on Pop!_OS
Teamviewer is an application that is used to operate computers remotely, it can be used for the maintenance of the computers, file sharing, managing a virtual meeting, and for the connection of the computer with some server. Teamviewer was launched in 2005 and can be operated on all operating systems like macOS, Windows, and all distributions of Linux including Pop!_OS, Ubuntu, and Debian.
If two persons want to connect with each other, they can do so by installing the lightweight application Teamviewer on their computers, mobiles, or IoT devices and signing in with their login credentials of Teamviewer.
How to install and configure Flatpak on Ubuntu 20.04 –
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 20.04.
Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux. Flatpak offers a sandbox environment in which users can run application software in isolation from the rest of the system.
Flatpak can be used by all kinds of desktop environments and aims to be agnostic as possible regarding how applications are built.
How to install and configure MongoDB 5 on Debian 11
In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on an Debian 11 server.
MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.
MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons.
Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.
How to install and use Docker-ce on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide, we are going to learn how to install and use Docker-ce on Fedora 35.
Docker is a set of platform as a service product that uses OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are usually isolated from one another and bundled their own software libraries and configuration files, they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
Docker makes it possible to get more apps running on the same old servers and also makes it easy to package and ship programs.
Cortex Installation Guide - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this post, you will learn the Cortex installation process.
How to install and configure MongoDB 5 on FreeBSD 13
In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on a FreeBSD 13 server.
MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.
MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons.
Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.
7 Tips to create a database for beginners
Learning to make and manage your own SQL database might sound like an insurmountable aim, but with the right guidance even beginners can make great progress.
To get you started, here are just seven tips that will help you avoid common pitfalls and deal with frequently encountered issues that come with the territory of database administration.
How to install zoom on Manjaro Linux for video conferencing
Zoom is a communication tool that enables you to set up video and audio conferencing, conduct virtual webinars, chats, and much more. Although the communication tools are not new (or zoom is not the only one), zoom has many distinct functionalities that other tools might not provide you.
Zoom offers multiple variants ranging from basic to enterprise editions. The basic plan offers free access to perform several essential operations like you can conduct unlimited one-to-one meetings, a 40min video conferencing for unlimited participants. Whereas the other variants, Zoom Pro, Zoom business, and Zoom Enterprise, provide extensive package plans to enjoy the amazing features.
Apart from these features, Zoom provides a cross-platform availability to get its functionalities on multiple operating systems. In this descriptive post, we are going to provide a detailed guide on how to install zoom on Manjaro Linux.
How to restart network services on Manjaro Linux
Have you ever been caught up in a situation when the network services on your Manjaro Linux system stopped, and you were unable to connect to a server or a network? You would be amazed to know that, in a few seconds, you can solve these kinds of issues by restarting the network services.
On Linux-based systems such as Manjaro, network services are a series of background applications that play their part in some specific events such as building a connection to the internet, moving files, and so on. In terms of computer networking, a network service is an application that operates on the network application layer and above; it also offers various valuable options such as data manipulation, storage, communication, and presentation.
If you are facing any network issue or in case you have made changes in the network configuration files, then being a Manjaro user, you should restart the networking services for the changes to take effect. This write-up will demonstrate how to restart Network Services on Manjaro Linux using NetworkManager and Systemd-networkd. So, let’s start!
How to update Chrome on Manjaro Linux to latest version
In this modern computing era, web browsers play a vital role in a computer user’s life. These tools act as a medium between a user and the internet. There are tens of browsers that are serving such as, Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and so on. Several browsers have marked their place in trending slots, like Firefox, Safari, but Google Chrome outperforms all these.
Google Chrome provides cross-platform support that also strengthens its user’s support, as various operating system users can avail it on their machine. The frequent updating mechanism of Google Chrome also distinguishes it from other browsers. In this piece of writing, we will provide the possible ways to update google chrome on Manjaro Linux.
How to update all packages in Manjaro Linux
Manjaro is an Arch-based distribution of Linux and is equipped with all the basic features that a Linux distro has. Manjaro has extensive support to get packages either from its official repository or from AUR (Arch User Repository). The update of packages is recommended to carry out, as they bring new features, security patches, and bug fixes.
The package manager is the key stakeholder in updating the packages of a Linux-based system. Like other distributions, Manjaro also uses a package manager named “Pacman“. The “Pacman” is used for all Arch-based distributions of Linux.
Following the importance of the package update, we will demonstrate the possible ways to get packages updated on Manjaro Linux.
How to use SELECT TOP statement in MySQL
The fast and reliable architecture of MySQL enhances its popularity among its competitors such as PostgreSQL. MySQL is a database management system that is used in the back-end of the website to store and manage the data of the website.
MySQL is an RDMS that uses SQL as a query language, for this reason, most functions and clauses used in SQL can be executed in MySQL but it is not compulsory that every SQL query can be used in MySQL. The same is the case with a SELECT TOP clause which is used in SQL to display the top rows or to perform different operations on them and is not supported by MySQL. In this write-up, we will discuss what the SELECT TOP clause is? What happens if we use the SELECT TOP clause in MySQL? And What is the alternative of SELECT TOP in MySQL?
Install Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 Cloud Image (Minimal) on VirtualBox
Do you want to run minimal Ubuntu 20.04 Cloud Image on VirtualBox? Then here is a simple and quick tutorial to do that…
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the popular server and desktop Linux operating system, however, the standard image of it is around 1GB or more, which would not be a cup of tea forever body. Especially those who want to run Ubuntu to test some Linux server applications but without investing much hardware resources.
Earlier there was minimal ISO image available by Ubuntu developers, however not after 18.04. Therefore, we have another option that is a cloud Image, available to use by cloud platforms. But we can use the same on VirtualBox and here are the simple steps to do that.
Install and Configure Logrotate on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Logs are beneficial to collect information. They can be beneficial while troubleshooting an issue. Logs can also be a pain to deal with but they also are lifesavers while troubleshooting an issue. In this article we will Install and configure logrotate on CentOS 8.
What is a ZIP file
The digital workplace relies heavily on file compression, and this is where ZIP files come in handy. They keep all of your data and files in one location and function similarly to normal folders on your computer. However, the contents of zipped files are compressed, reducing the amount of data needed by your computer that reduces the file size, making it easier to transmit or keep.
So you’re looking at a ZIP file if the extension .ZIP or.zip appears at the end of the file name. In addition, the file’s icon would be changed. Suppose that if you have various audio files in the format of .mp3, then after making a zip file, those files will change their format to the .ZIP, and their icon will also change. After receiving a ZIP file, the recipient can unzip (or extract) it and utilize it in its original format.
What is a RAR file
RAR is a short form of the Roshal Archive that you can use to organize multiple folders, documents, photos, and other data. However, what distinguishes a RAR file is that it takes special software to access its contents. It’s one of the most used methods for compressing data and supports both archiving and compression, so you may store numerous files within a single RAR file.
Furthermore, RAR files can be encrypted and password-protected, which ensures that the contents of these files remain hidden until the password is known. In addition, a RAR file might be helpful if a colleague has a long list of images they want to share with you. Your buddy could aggregate all the photos into one RAR file and then send you that file, rather than having you download them individually. This guide can help unravel any doubts you may have regarding how to make and open a RAR file if you already didn’t know.
Benchmark Storage Drives in Linux with KDiskMark
KDiskMark is a free and open source graphical benchmarking utility that can be used to measure performance of storage drives. It can determine read and write speed estimates with good accuracy for both hard drives and solid state drives. It can run benchmarks on external drives connected to your Linux system as well.
Ubuntu Add User to Group
In Linux, groups are the entities used for the organization and management of numerous user accounts simultaneously. Groups offer easy and quick administration of user accounts. Various Linux users have many different task assignments and roles. The key point of groups is the identification of a set of rights like write, read or execute access for a specified resource that can be mutually shared among the group users.
In this guide, we will discuss how many types of groups exist in the Ubuntu Linux system. Moreover, we will also elaborate on how to add a Ubuntu user into the groups.
-
3 Ways to Change Hostname on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Linux
In plain words, if we have multiple Linux computers in a network then to identify each of them using a custom name, we can generate hostnames, custom names generated by the user. Well, while setting up any OS, the hostname is usually set by it automatically depending upon the system. However, there are many scenarios where we need to set the one manually to easily identify the system over a network so that there will not be any kind of conflict relating to the hostname.
Here we will learn a few easy methods to change the hostname on the popular Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa server or desktop OS.
-
Firefox cache grows too big
In menu "Filesystem -> Easy Version Control", I took a snapshot, and wondered why it was so big. I then chose to rollback to "pristine first bootup" and ticked the checkbox to save browser settings -- that's when I discovered what is wrong -- the firefox cache is 1.1GB and that gets saved.
So, it is not really a "pristine first bootup" if it is keeping the firefox cache.
-
