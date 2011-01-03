Free Software Leftovers The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 19 November 2021 Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week. Let's review what we've been up to...

Take action to protect Open Source today [Ed: When you take money from Microsoft, which attacks "Open Source", and then urge others to "protect" Open Source... by giving you more money] Or renew your membership during our 2021 Membership Drive. Being an OSI member is a great way to directly support the mission of OSI while becoming more involved in open source community development and advocacy. You aren’t just helping one open source project—you’re helping all open source projects!

Community Member Monday: Bayram Çiçek I think contributing to LibreOffice is both fun and sometimes challenging. When ‘fun’ and ‘challenge’ come together, it creates a great community, as LibreOffice does; and being a part of this community makes you more passionate and stronger. And that’s why I wanted to become a TDF member.

Five Lessons from 'All Things Open' on Hosting In-Person Events During COVID - FOSS Force All Things Open 2021 wrapped up about a month ago, and as I look back two things stand out. First, overall things went well and the outcome was a good one. I have a tendency to initially focus only on what didn’t go as planned, but I often look back later and realize that the imperfections were far more insignificant than I originally thought, and the outcome far better. With 30 days now to review the 2021 event, the same pattern holds true this year. Yes, not everything went as planned, but it never does. On the whole, attendees, speakers, and partners genuinely seemed to enjoy themselves and get value from the experience in a variety of ways. I’d call that a success.

Programming Leftovers NCF Group Announces OpenGitOps 1.0 Standards The Application Delivery Technical Advisory Group of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) recently announced version 1.0 of the OpenGitOps specification. The group has worked to define the core principles of GitOps, with the goal of formalizing the ideas that have developed around GitOps into “a single cohesive set of principles that would be easily digestible and repeatable by any organization.”

Jakub Steiner: Pixel Sites I’ve created a couple of minisites for key OS components, built using no frameworks, but plain CSS. Just having CSS grid and variables made it viable for me to avoid using frameworks recently. Having includes/imports one wouldn’t even need Jekyll.

C++ Using std::cin There is a standard input-output stream header file used within the C++ language. This stream header has been used to get the input from the user and output it on the shell screen using the cin and cout statement within the code. The Standard "cin" statement will be used to get the standard input from the user at run time. The user enters some input and it will be saved to some variable. So, within this guide, we will be discussing the use of std::cin within the C++ code. So, make sure you have a g++ compiler configured within your Ubuntu 20.04 system. [...]

Python Write String to File As we all know, Python provides different built-in functions for creating, reading, and writing text files. Python handles two types of files. The first one is normal text files and the second one is binary files (which are written in a binary language or the form of 0s and 1s). In the text file, lines are closed with a special character (

) known as EOL. It stands for End of Line. On the other hand, a binary file does not contain any line terminator and the data is stored after changing it into machine comprehensible binary language. In this article, our focus point is to write strings to a file in Python. To write a string to a Python file, we first call the write() function on the text file object and then pass the string as a parameter to this write() function. In this quick tutorial, you will learn how to create a text file using a string, replace the original string with the new string, and display a list of strings in the text file using the for loop.

How to Import CSV to List Python A CSV is a (comma separated values) file in which data is in the form of a tabular. The extension of the CSV file is .csv. This csv file is mostly used in the data analytics. Apart from the data analytics, the CSV file also used in the e-commerce application because it’s very easy to handle in all different types of programming languages. We can convert the CSV to different data structures like a list, a list of tuples and a list of dictionaries. We can also save the CSV without the header or with the header as a list, and for that we can use some machine learning libraries like Pandas.

What is R String in Python? You may have heard and used many string variables within the programming language while coding. The Python R string i.e. Raw string is used as a prefixed lateral to consider some special characters i.e. backslash as a normal character or literal string. Within this article, we will see how R string can be used with strings to perform this specific task within the Ubuntu 20.04 system.

How to Use Special Variables in Bash Are you looking for a guide to using special variables in Bash? Get prepared! This article explains how and when to use special variables while working in Bash. In one of the previous articles, you learned about Bash variables. Bash comes with special variable features as well. They are used to control the Bash script’s execution flow. You can read their values but you can’t assign values to them. This article will take you through the usages of 9 different special variables used in Bash. So, let’s explore today’s topic on special Bash variables.