Tips and tricks of using wget Linux command | FOSS Linux
Wget is a command-line, open-source utility to download files and web pages from the internet. It gets data from the internet and displays it in your terminal or saves it to a file. The wget utility is non-interactive. You can get the most out of it through scripts or even schedule file downloads.
Typically, web browsers such as Firefox or Chromium also download files except, by default, they render the information in a graphical window and require a user to interact with them. Alternatively, other Linux system users use the curl command to transfer data from a network server.
The article illustrates how to use the wget command to download web pages and files from the internet.
How to install Pycharm with Python 3.9.2 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Pycharm with Python 3.9.2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install OpenVPN Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the OpenVPN server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenVPN is a robust and highly flexible open-source VPN software that uses all of the encryption, authentication, and certification features of the OpenSSL library to securely tunnel IP networks over a single UDP or TCP port. A VPN enables us to connect securely to an insecure public network such as a wifi network at the airport or hotel. Typically business and enterprise users need some sort of VPN before they can access services hosted at your office.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenVPN on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to use Search Monkey to find files and folders on Linux fast
Need to find files and folders on your Linux PC fast? Check out Search Monkey! It’s an excellent application that can find files and folders with lightning speed. This guide will show you how you can use Search Monkey to find files on your Linux system.
Upgrading Homelab Kubernetes Cluster from 1.21 to 1.22 | Lisenet.com :: Linux | Security | Networking
Calico 3.21 has been released with support for Kubernetes 1.22.
Kubernetes 1.22 release brings alpha support for swap: we can now run nodes with swap memory.
How to Install Dota 2 on Ubuntu
Dota 2 is one of the most popular free-to-play games that are available on Steam. The wide selection of characters referred to as “Heroes” combined with various spells and abilities ensures that every game in this MOBA is different from the rest.
The beta version of Dota 2 was released on the 9th of July, 2013. Since then, its player base has only seen an increase every year. This is because Dota 2 offers a competitive esports environment like no other game.
Dota 2 was the first game to have a tournament where the prize pool was more than 1 million USD. This was an astronomical amount for the players at that time. The tournaments only got bigger and more luxurious every year, with the prize pools reaching as high as 25 million USD.
Despite having existed for more than eight years, Dota 2 continues to thrive and refuses to show signs of slowing down anytime soon.
VRChat Starter Guide for Linux
VRChat is a virtual reality MMO platform that was released in 2017 by VRChat Inc. The game was initially released for Microsoft Windows and was accessible by Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, etc. It was later launched for Oculus Quest platforms in May of 2019.
VRChat can also be played without a virtual reality headset on a PC. However, we recommend using a VR headset to get the finest VRChat experience.
How To Save Output Of A Linux/Unix Command To A File - nixCraft
I am new Linux and Unix-like system user who recently switched from MS-Windows XP. How do I save the output of a Linux / Unix ls command to a file named “lists.txt” using command prompt or POSIX shell such as SH/KSH/BASH?
nixCraft - Linux / Unix tutorials for new and seasoned sysadmin || developers
We all know we can use the xclip Linux command-line interface to X selections, aka clipboard. The xclip command to copy any Linux command output to the Linux clipboard directly.
Linux: Intel, History, and Subversion by Microsoft
Two years on, Stadia seems to have no direction left
What initially seemed like a really promising idea, to give you gaming on any device and wherever you are has turned into something of a let-down overall. This will no doubt get me some flak from Stadia stans, but let's keep in mind I was originally totally sold on the idea of Stadia. I have a Founders pack and I used it almost daily for quite some time. That time quickly lessened, and eventually became none at all. I can't imagine I am alone in that either. At the two year point, what did Google do to celebrate Stadia? Close to nothing. On Reddit the Stadia team went over some numbers we already knew like the amount of games available and a few that added special Stadia features. Also: Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player mod is out now | GamingOnLinux
Operating Systems: EasyOS, NetBSD, SUSE, and UbuntuEasyOS
Free Software Leftovers
