Libreboot 20211122 released!
The last Libreboot release, version 20210522, was released on May 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20211122, is released today on November 22nd, 2021. This is yet another testing release, so expect there to be some bugs. Every effort has been made to ensure reliability on all boards, however.
You can find this release in the testing directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory!
This is a bug fix release, relative to 20210522. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed.
Linux: Intel, History, and Subversion by Microsoft
Last year with Intel "Tiger Lake" was the introduction of Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) for helping fend off return/jump-oriented attacks and as part of CET is hardware Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) support. There have been patch series working to implement CET's IBT support but after having gone through 30 rounds of review and not being merged, a new take on it was submitted today.
For months there has been work on supporting Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology's Indirect Branch Tracking feature in the Linux kernel. The most recent revision of that I am aware of is the v30 patches sent out last August. But those patches were never merged nor even any Linux kernel mailing list comments to that revision.
AT&T was dropped from Multics. This led to the invention and implementation of the Unix OS in 1969. Unix was created by American Computer Science legends Kenneth Lane Thompson and Dennis MacAlistair Ritchie of AT&T Bell Labs. And the first version was released in 1970.
2 years later they created C out of UNIX. And there comes the future base of many programming languages! C added portability and availability to UNIX and thus it became increasingly popular, widely adopted, modified, and copied by businesses and academic institutions across the globe. AT&T was the sole owner of the UNIX copyrights.
American Programmer Richard Matthew Stallman began the GNU project to create a free UNIX-like operating system in 1983. He wrote GPL (GNU General Public License) as a part of his project. By the 1990s, there was enough software to build a complete operating system. However, Hurd, the GNU kernel couldn’t pull enough development work leaving GNU incomplete.
In 1987, American-Dutch Professor Andrew S. Tanenbaum wrote UNIX-like system MINIX for academic use. The source code of MINIX was made available for everyone, however, MINIX couldn’t be either modified or redistributed. MINIX’s 16-bit architecture wasn’t well adapted to Intel’s increasingly popular 386 design for PCs. It became highly expensive for private users to use UNIX for Intel 386 personal computers.
And this led to Linus Torvalds’ beginning of a new project. Later Linus Torvalds stated that if either 386BSD or GNU Hurd was available during his time, he wouldn’t be interested in writing his project.
As alert folks of a cross-platform inclination will have noticed, Paragon's NTFS driver was accepted into the Linux kernel, and was released as part of 5.15.
This has had a consequence they probably didn't consider, though: you can now boot Linux from an NTFS partition.
But wait, there's more. Since a Linux installation doesn't use any of the same file or folder names in the root directory, you can even install them into the same partition as Windows.
So far, the primary application of this horrifying hack is probably the entertainment to be obtained from reading the stricken comments on Github. However, the fœtid fertile imaginations of some of the commenters raised some valid reasons why. For example, if you have a company policy that forbids you from repartitioning your machine, you could obey the letter if not the spirit of the law and dual-boot this way.
Two years on, Stadia seems to have no direction left
What initially seemed like a really promising idea, to give you gaming on any device and wherever you are has turned into something of a let-down overall.
This will no doubt get me some flak from Stadia stans, but let's keep in mind I was originally totally sold on the idea of Stadia. I have a Founders pack and I used it almost daily for quite some time. That time quickly lessened, and eventually became none at all. I can't imagine I am alone in that either.
At the two year point, what did Google do to celebrate Stadia? Close to nothing. On Reddit the Stadia team went over some numbers we already knew like the amount of games available and a few that added special Stadia features.
The primary goal of the project was to extend posix_spawn(3) to include chdir(2) for the newly created child process. Two functions were supposed to be implemented, namely posix_spawn_file_actions_addchdir() and posix_spawn_file_actions_addfchdir(), to support both chdir(2) and fchdir(2) respectively. posix_spawn() is a POSIX standard method responsible for creating and executing new child processes.
“The team at STFC were looking for a vendor-backed solution to help manage its Kubernetes estate. Working with SUSE Rancher, the Kubernetes architecture was easy to deploy, manage and scale.” Sheng Liang, President of Engineering and Innovation, SUSE.
Some here might not know it, but some teams from the 'SUSE Quality Engineering Linux Systems Group' use the Redmine installation here at https://progress.opensuse.org/ to track the results of the test automation for openSUSE products. Especially openQA feature requests are tracked and coordinated here.
As the plain Redmine installation does not provide all wanted features, we included the "Redmine Agile plugin" from RedmineUP since a while now. Luckily the free version of the plugin already provided nearly 90% of the requested additional features. So everybody was happy and we could run this service without problems. But today, we got some money to buy the PRO version of the plugin - which we happily did :-)
Canonical is pleased to share that our latest Ubuntu Accessibility Conformance Report, International Edition is now available for download. Based on VPAT Version 2.4, This report covers Ubuntu Desktop Accessibility, with a focus on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop.
Here at Canonical, we have lots of industry partnerships where we work jointly, hand-in-hand, to produce the best possible outcomes for the open source community. From getting early access to next generation hardware to ensure Ubuntu is fully compatible when it’s released, to creating solution orientated reference architectures for products built on top of Ubuntu like Charmed Ceph, Canonical is committed to engineering the best possible computing experience.
Recently, our product management and hardware alliances teams came together with Dell Technologies to collaboratively define, test, and validate a Dell EMC PowerEdge based Charmed Ceph reference architecture.
