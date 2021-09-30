The newer versions of Android give you a more granular control over the access and permission an individual app can have. This is vital because many applications were (are) abusing the system permissions. Download a weather app and it will ask to access your call logs as if that has anything to do with the weather. Why am I talking about Android app permissions? Because that is something you could relate with this application’s functioning. You probably already know what Flatpak is. These are sandboxed applications with selected access to system resources like file storage, network interface etc.

At the heart of the system is Phytium’s D2000 processor, which is a 14nm, 64-bit processor with 8MP L2 cache, 4MB L3 cache, and support for DDR4-3200 memory and 34 PCIe 3.0 lanes. According to the DragonBox Shop, Phytium recommends running Ubuntu Kylin on the computer, but it should also support other GNU/Linux distributions including Debian or OpenSUSE and it supports booting from a USB flash drive. You can find more pictures of the Phytium D2000 ARMv8 mini PC as well as some additional details about the computer in the pyra-handheld forum. Also: Phytium D2000 ARMv8 Mini PC runs Linux, supports gaming with Box64 emulator

Top 8 Reasons to Use Garuda Linux Have you been going back and forth between multiple Linux flavors in search of an exciting experience? Or perhaps you are coming from a Windows or MAC environment and want to try out a Linux distribution that offers a superb user experience with a colorful and zestful UI? If you are any of those, then Garuda Linux is one of the popular Linux distros to check out. Garuda Linux is a relatively new Arch-based Linux distribution that offers an unparalleled user experience. It comes in a stunning array of colorful and vibrant desktop environments including KDE, Xfce, Wayfire, GNOME, Qtile, Sway, i3wm, and LXQt-win. Since its release, Garuda Linux has won accolades for being one of the most user-friendly and exciting Linux flavors to use given its otherworldly appeal. Garuda Linux is a rolling release distribution. It comes with a huge collection of software and uses Pacman as its package manager.