Amazon Linux 2022 Released
-
AWS commits to update its own Linux every other year • The Register
Amazon Web Services has announced that it will release an updated version of its own Linux every two years, starting with Amazon Linux 2022, which it is previewing now.
The cloud colossus launched its first Linux distro in 2010, and seven … years … later … delivered a successor.
In the name of speeding things up a bit, Jeff Bezos's computer rental service has promised a new release every other year, each of which will be supported for five years and receive quarterly tweaks.
AL2022 uses the Fedora project as its upstream, but AWS may add or replace specific packages from other non-Fedora upstreams. The preview of AL2022 is based on Fedora34, while the full release will move up to Fedora 35 (which was released on 2 November).
The SELinux security module is enabled and enforced by default in AL2022, but EC2 instances running the OS won't automatically implement patches or security updates. Users can instead choose to automate installation of packages, or patches, or both.
-
Announcing preview of Amazon Linux 2022
Today, we are announcing the public preview of Amazon Linux 2022 (AL2022), Amazon's new general purpose Linux for AWS that is designed to provide a secure, stable, and high-performance execution environment to develop and run your cloud applications. Starting with AL2022, a new Amazon Linux major version will be available every two years and each version will be supported for five years. Customers will also be able to take advantage of quarterly updates via minor releases and use the latest software for their applications. Finally, AL2022 provides the ability to lock to a specific version of the Amazon Linux package repository giving customers control over how and when they absorb updates.
Customers use a variety of Linux based distributions on AWS, including Amazon Linux 1 (AL1) and Amazon Linux 2 (AL2). These have become the preferred Linux choice for AWS customers because of no license costs, tight integration with AWS-specific tools and capabilities, immediate access to new AWS innovations, and a single-vendor support experience. AL2022 combines the benefits of our current Amazon Linux products with a predictable, two year release cycle, so customers can plan for operating system upgrades as part of their product lifecycles. The two year major release cycle provides customers the opportunity to keep their software current while the five year support commitment for each major release gives customers the stability they need to manage long project lifecycles.
-
Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes - Phoronix
Amazon Web Services has made Amazon Linux 2022 now publicly available in preview form as the newest version of their Linux distribution.
Amazon Linux / Amazon Linux 2 had been based on a combination of RHEL and Fedora packages while in today's Amazon Linux 2022 release they note it's explicitly based on Fedora. Besides apparently being more Fedora oriented now than RHEL, with Amazon Linux 2022 they are transitioning to a formal two year release cadence between their releases while having quarterly point releases.
AWS intends to provide major Amazon Linux updates every two years while each major release will see five years of support and quarterly minor release updates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 361 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This mini PC has an ARMv8 processor and AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics
At the heart of the system is Phytium’s D2000 processor, which is a 14nm, 64-bit processor with 8MP L2 cache, 4MB L3 cache, and support for DDR4-3200 memory and 34 PCIe 3.0 lanes. According to the DragonBox Shop, Phytium recommends running Ubuntu Kylin on the computer, but it should also support other GNU/Linux distributions including Debian or OpenSUSE and it supports booting from a USB flash drive. You can find more pictures of the Phytium D2000 ARMv8 mini PC as well as some additional details about the computer in the pyra-handheld forum. Also: Phytium D2000 ARMv8 Mini PC runs Linux, supports gaming with Box64 emulator
Manage Flatpak Permissions Graphically With Flatseal
The newer versions of Android give you a more granular control over the access and permission an individual app can have. This is vital because many applications were (are) abusing the system permissions. Download a weather app and it will ask to access your call logs as if that has anything to do with the weather. Why am I talking about Android app permissions? Because that is something you could relate with this application’s functioning. You probably already know what Flatpak is. These are sandboxed applications with selected access to system resources like file storage, network interface etc.
Top 8 Reasons to Use Garuda Linux
Have you been going back and forth between multiple Linux flavors in search of an exciting experience? Or perhaps you are coming from a Windows or MAC environment and want to try out a Linux distribution that offers a superb user experience with a colorful and zestful UI? If you are any of those, then Garuda Linux is one of the popular Linux distros to check out. Garuda Linux is a relatively new Arch-based Linux distribution that offers an unparalleled user experience. It comes in a stunning array of colorful and vibrant desktop environments including KDE, Xfce, Wayfire, GNOME, Qtile, Sway, i3wm, and LXQt-win. Since its release, Garuda Linux has won accolades for being one of the most user-friendly and exciting Linux flavors to use given its otherworldly appeal. Garuda Linux is a rolling release distribution. It comes with a huge collection of software and uses Pacman as its package manager.
Top 5 Video Players for Ubuntu
With advancements in GUI OS design, most operating systems now have a default multimedia player. These multimedia players can provide good quality audio and video playback and offer support for a wide variety of video file formats. Despite their reliability, you may want to switch to a third-party media player because of the wide variety of features they have to offer. These multimedia players are designed to provide the most control to their users. If you’re someone looking for a different multimedia player for Ubuntu, then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled a list of the best video players that provide extensive support for different file types and a plethora of features that will make the default video player seem lackluster. Without further ado, here’s the list of the top 5 video players for Ubuntu...
Recent comments
9 min 49 sec ago
9 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 14 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago