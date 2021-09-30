Deepin Linux 20.3 Is Out as One of the First Distros Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS Deepin Linux 20.3 is here almost two months after Deepin Linux 20.2.4 and it upgrades the stable kernel to Linux 5.15, bringing users features like a brand-new and fully functional NTFS file system implementation, support for 12th Gen Intel processors, in-kernel SMB server, realtime preemption locking, and many other goodies.

Amazon Linux 2022 Released AWS commits to update its own Linux every other year • The Register Amazon Web Services has announced that it will release an updated version of its own Linux every two years, starting with Amazon Linux 2022, which it is previewing now. The cloud colossus launched its first Linux distro in 2010, and seven … years … later … delivered a successor. In the name of speeding things up a bit, Jeff Bezos's computer rental service has promised a new release every other year, each of which will be supported for five years and receive quarterly tweaks. AL2022 uses the Fedora project as its upstream, but AWS may add or replace specific packages from other non-Fedora upstreams. The preview of AL2022 is based on Fedora34, while the full release will move up to Fedora 35 (which was released on 2 November). The SELinux security module is enabled and enforced by default in AL2022, but EC2 instances running the OS won't automatically implement patches or security updates. Users can instead choose to automate installation of packages, or patches, or both.

Announcing preview of Amazon Linux 2022 Today, we are announcing the public preview of Amazon Linux 2022 (AL2022), Amazon's new general purpose Linux for AWS that is designed to provide a secure, stable, and high-performance execution environment to develop and run your cloud applications. Starting with AL2022, a new Amazon Linux major version will be available every two years and each version will be supported for five years. Customers will also be able to take advantage of quarterly updates via minor releases and use the latest software for their applications. Finally, AL2022 provides the ability to lock to a specific version of the Amazon Linux package repository giving customers control over how and when they absorb updates. Customers use a variety of Linux based distributions on AWS, including Amazon Linux 1 (AL1) and Amazon Linux 2 (AL2). These have become the preferred Linux choice for AWS customers because of no license costs, tight integration with AWS-specific tools and capabilities, immediate access to new AWS innovations, and a single-vendor support experience. AL2022 combines the benefits of our current Amazon Linux products with a predictable, two year release cycle, so customers can plan for operating system upgrades as part of their product lifecycles. The two year major release cycle provides customers the opportunity to keep their software current while the five year support commitment for each major release gives customers the stability they need to manage long project lifecycles.

Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes - Phoronix Amazon Web Services has made Amazon Linux 2022 now publicly available in preview form as the newest version of their Linux distribution. Amazon Linux / Amazon Linux 2 had been based on a combination of RHEL and Fedora packages while in today's Amazon Linux 2022 release they note it's explicitly based on Fedora. Besides apparently being more Fedora oriented now than RHEL, with Amazon Linux 2022 they are transitioning to a formal two year release cadence between their releases while having quarterly point releases. AWS intends to provide major Amazon Linux updates every two years while each major release will see five years of support and quarterly minor release updates.