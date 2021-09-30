Security Leftovers
Arrest in ‘Ransom Your Employer’ Email Scheme
In August, KrebsOnSecurity warned that scammers were contacting people and asking them to unleash ransomware inside their employer’s network, in exchange for a percentage of any ransom amount paid by the victim company. This week, authorities in Nigeria arrested a suspect in connection with the scheme — a young man who said he was trying to save up money to help fund a new social network.
Code execution bug patched in Imunify360 Linux server security suite
A severe PHP deserialization vulnerability leading to code execution has been patched in Imunify360.
New Windows zero-day with public exploit lets you become an admin [Ed: Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams knows that Windows is not secure]
A security researcher has publicly disclosed an exploit for a new Windows zero-day local privilege elevation vulnerability that gives admin privileges in Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server.
Deepin Linux 20.3 Is Out as One of the First Distros Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS
Deepin Linux 20.3 is here almost two months after Deepin Linux 20.2.4 and it upgrades the stable kernel to Linux 5.15, bringing users features like a brand-new and fully functional NTFS file system implementation, support for 12th Gen Intel processors, in-kernel SMB server, realtime preemption locking, and many other goodies.
Amazon Linux 2022 Released
Android Leftovers
This mini PC has an ARMv8 processor and AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics
At the heart of the system is Phytium’s D2000 processor, which is a 14nm, 64-bit processor with 8MP L2 cache, 4MB L3 cache, and support for DDR4-3200 memory and 34 PCIe 3.0 lanes. According to the DragonBox Shop, Phytium recommends running Ubuntu Kylin on the computer, but it should also support other GNU/Linux distributions including Debian or OpenSUSE and it supports booting from a USB flash drive. You can find more pictures of the Phytium D2000 ARMv8 mini PC as well as some additional details about the computer in the pyra-handheld forum. Also: Phytium D2000 ARMv8 Mini PC runs Linux, supports gaming with Box64 emulator
