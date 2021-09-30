Top 5 Best Open-Source eLearning Platforms for Linux System Learning is all about how much you can get to learn from any source, how better the medium/platform is for you, and how much you’re compatible with the medium. In this era, eLearning is not a myth or a dream anymore. Thousands of courses are available on the web that you can grab from different eLearning platforms. In the entire post, we have gone through a few most used and intuitive online eLearning platforms that you can run on your Linux machine.

20 Years FSFE: Interview with Nico Rikken on country teams' activities I do remember most of my 'firsts' I had with the FSFE. Strictly my first contact was reading the FSFE website and becoming a Fellow (the construct at that time). But after this quite formal arrangement I was looking for more informal contact and a feeling of community. So I still have good memories how Felix Stegerman, then Deputy Coordinator Netherlands, invited me to the Linux Nijmegen User Group to get to know each other and learn more about the FSFE. Up until that evening my efforts in Free Software were a solo effort and that changed in that evening. I became part of a larger community of like-minded people, thanks to Felix.