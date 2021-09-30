FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol, which relies on client/server technology. It is a software application that transfers files between systems. The FTP protocol was developed in the 1970s and is one of the most commonly used protocols to transfer data between computers over the Internet.

However, despite being an old methodology, users still find it to be one of the best and most commonly used protocols, and users enjoy using it for uploading and downloading files in their day-to-day work. Setting up an FTP server on Linux is generally quite simple.

Essentially, this FTP software package performs two (2) basic tasks: 'Put' and 'Get. When "Put" is used, files will be copied from a local computer to a remote computer, while "Get" handles the opposite. FTP daemon 'vsftpd' is a server component that constantly listens for FTP requests from remote clients. It manages the log-in process and establishes the connection when a request is received. By default, it works with port 21 and executes any commands sent by the FTP client during the session.

This step-by-step guide will teach you how to install and configure FTP servers (vsftpd) for users with local accounts to upload/download files in Rocky Linux 8.4. Similarly, this guide can be used with RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu, Debian, and Ubuntu with a few minor modifications.