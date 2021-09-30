today's howtos
-
How to Upgrade to Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Nightly
This guide will show how to upgrade to Debian 11 Bullseye, which is the latest version of the operating system, released on August 14, 2021.
-
How To Set Up FTP Server In Rocky Linux 8.4 | LinuxTeck
FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol, which relies on client/server technology. It is a software application that transfers files between systems. The FTP protocol was developed in the 1970s and is one of the most commonly used protocols to transfer data between computers over the Internet.
However, despite being an old methodology, users still find it to be one of the best and most commonly used protocols, and users enjoy using it for uploading and downloading files in their day-to-day work. Setting up an FTP server on Linux is generally quite simple.
Essentially, this FTP software package performs two (2) basic tasks: 'Put' and 'Get. When "Put" is used, files will be copied from a local computer to a remote computer, while "Get" handles the opposite. FTP daemon 'vsftpd' is a server component that constantly listens for FTP requests from remote clients. It manages the log-in process and establishes the connection when a request is received. By default, it works with port 21 and executes any commands sent by the FTP client during the session.
This step-by-step guide will teach you how to install and configure FTP servers (vsftpd) for users with local accounts to upload/download files in Rocky Linux 8.4. Similarly, this guide can be used with RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu, Debian, and Ubuntu with a few minor modifications.
-
How to design state machines for microservices | Red Hat Developer
Backend services and microservices typically use state machines to maintain the state of their resources, whether the state machine is defined explicitly or not. To create a well-written service, you must expressly and clearly define its state machine, so that users know what to expect and can ensure that tests cover all possible (and impossible) transitions.
In this article, you'll learn important guidelines for building state machines. You'll also get an introduction to stateswitch, a Go library that you can use to organize a state machine's transition logic.
-
Running Windows Programs on Trisquel with WINE
This tutorial explains how to install Microsoft Windows applications on Trisquel operating sistem. This workaround uses a popular program called Wine, that is, a technology that allows GNU/Linux system to run a lot of W32 executable programs. With Wine, we technically can run both categories, libre software and proprietary software, however in this tutorial we only give examples using libre software. We will install and run W32 version of Gimp, Inkscape, and Super Tux Kart. Enjoy!
-
How to deploy your first pod on a Kubernetes Cluster
In this article we will see how to create our first Pod on Kubernetes Cluster. We shall see the steps to create a pod for Nginx.
-
How to configure Google Cloud CDN for External Websites
In this guide you are going to learn how to configure Google Cloud CDN for external websites which is not hosted on Google cloud and have a custom origin server.
Here we will configure a HTTPS load balancer and setup an external backend service with Network Endpoint Group (NEG) which connects to your server.
-
How to compress whole directory using xz and tar - nixCraft
The xz command on Linux, macOS, *BSD, and Unix-like systems offer excellent compression. It will outperform zip and other formats when we use xz with tar for maximum reduction in size. For instance, I compressed a directory having 37M size using both xz and zip. The zip file size was 31M, while the xz file was 16M after compression. Pretty impressive, isn’t it? Let us see how to compress the whole directory using xz and tar.
-
How to Update Google Chrome on Ubuntu
Despite the strong competition over the years, Google Chrome has effortlessly surpassed the list of internet browsers to become one of the most popular and widely used search engines online. Its ease of use, availability and compatibility with several operating systems alongside various notable features has made it adept in the field of browsing.
Whether you are using it on Windows, Linux, or Mac OS, Google Chrome is free, easily available, and comes along with many development tools for software developers.
It is not just a web browser but also a complete package for both your desktop and phone. The simple yet fascinating interface is fast, secure and includes Google’s smart built-in extensions and themes, making your working experience a cut above the other browsers.
-
Reset Forgotten Root Password in Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux
It happens. Yes, sometimes you can lose track of your passwords, including the root password which is critical in performing root privileged tasks. This can happen for a myriad of reasons including staying for a protracted period without logging in as a root user or having a complex root password – in which case you should consider using a password manager to safely store your password.
In case you have forgotten your root password and have nowhere to retrieve it, worry not. If you have physical access to your server, you can reset your forgotten root password with a few simple steps.
-
How to Migrate CentOS 7 To AlmaLinux 8: A Step-by-Step Guide
Have you ever asked yourself: How do I migrate from CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux? Well, you don’t need to worry about this anymore, because it’s now possible in just a few easy steps that I will show you in this guide.
This will be especially helpful for users of CentOS 7 who will be left without a clear upgrade path after the end of the year when Red Hat withdraws support for CentOS 8. This is especially important because CentOS 7, which will will lose support in 2024, is assumed to have a much larger user base than CentOS 8, which had only been available for a little over a year when Red Hat announced it was being sunsetted.
-
How to Force “FSCK” File System Check on Ubuntu
As Linux users, we can never undervalue the importance of the FSCK (File System Consistency Check) command, as it scans and troubleshoots your Linux filesystem for performance issues or errors and then tries to fix them if it can.
FSCK is a default pre-installation on all Linux operating system distributions. Therefore, if you had yourself worried about mastering the steps for installing, configuring, and using this Linux filesystem tool.
-
How To Install ISPConfig on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, ISPConfig 3 is an open-source panel for Linux which is capable of managing multiple servers from one control panel. With ISPConfig we can easily add Apache virtual host or Nginx server blocks, create/edit/delete databases, configure cron jobs, create email accounts, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ISPConfig 3 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Installing Alpine or other Linux on VPS or Bare Metal Server
When you get a VPS or a dedicated (bare metal) server, the hosting provider lets you choose the operating system you want to install.
Typically, you can choose from a list of about ten systems. What if your favorite Linux system is not included in that list?
Installing Alpine (or other Linux) on VPS or Bare Metal Server
There are perhaps several methods to install a particular Linux distribution of your choice on a remote server.
I wanted to use the ultra lightweight Alpine Linux. It is available as an option on Linode but not on OVH. I primarily use OVH so I used this method to get Alpine on my server.
-
Introduction to Kubernetes | What is Kubernetes - OSTechNix
Welcome to the introduction to Kubernetes course. Kubernetes, also known as k8s or kube, is the most popular container Orchestration tool in the industry which is a Google made product. This Kubernetes tutorial consists of series articles on Kubernetes. In the first part, we will be discussing what is Kubernetes and the basic concepts of Kubernetes.
This course is for absolute beginners, you don’t need to have any pre-requisite knowledge to learn this technology. We will walk you through all the Kubernetes basics to make you understand the concepts.
Before getting started with Kubernetes, let's have a basic understanding of Docker and Containers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 407 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 5 Best Open-Source eLearning Platforms for Linux System
Learning is all about how much you can get to learn from any source, how better the medium/platform is for you, and how much you’re compatible with the medium. In this era, eLearning is not a myth or a dream anymore. Thousands of courses are available on the web that you can grab from different eLearning platforms. In the entire post, we have gone through a few most used and intuitive online eLearning platforms that you can run on your Linux machine.
20 Years FSFE: Interview with Nico Rikken on country teams' activities
I do remember most of my 'firsts' I had with the FSFE. Strictly my first contact was reading the FSFE website and becoming a Fellow (the construct at that time). But after this quite formal arrangement I was looking for more informal contact and a feeling of community. So I still have good memories how Felix Stegerman, then Deputy Coordinator Netherlands, invited me to the Linux Nijmegen User Group to get to know each other and learn more about the FSFE. Up until that evening my efforts in Free Software were a solo effort and that changed in that evening. I became part of a larger community of like-minded people, thanks to Felix.
Raspberry Pi IoT In C Using Linux Drivers - 1-Wire And The DS18B20
Linux drivers make working with devices so easy - assuming you know how. Here's how to get a Raspberry Pi to get data from the 1-Wire Bus.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 13 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago