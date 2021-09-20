today's howtos

Sick of Windows? How to log into and start using Linux

I started using Linux in '97, and in the past couple of weeks, I've actually watched Linux trend on Twitter at least three times. That's something I never thought I'd see, but am thrilled it's happened. To me, that's a sign the open-source operating system is starting to gain more and more market share on the desktop. As the Linux desktop market share continues to climb, it means more and more new users will be hopping on board. That's why I started this new "Sick of Windows?" series that walks new users through each step of using the open-source operating system. First I demonstrated how to test-drive Linux and followed it up with how to install Linux. During this series, I've used elementary OS as an example. The reason is that elementary OS offers one of the cleanest and simplest experiences (with one exception—more on that in a bit) in all of Linux land. Does that mean it's the best distribution to use? Not necessarily. And given there's a vast array of distributions to choose from, there is something for everyone. The good news is that the installation of elementary OS is a great representation of how easy Linux is to install. If you can install this operating system, you can install Ubuntu, Linux Mint, ZorinOS, Deepin and just about any of the modern versions of Linux.

Deepin Linux 20.3 Is Out With Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

Deepin Linux 20.3 is now official as you can now download the latest version of Deepin Linux. One of the exciting features that you will see in Deepin Linux 20.3 is its kernel as it is powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. Meanwhile, Linux kernel 5.10 LTS is kept as the default kernel in this release. Direct: deepin 20.3