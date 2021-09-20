today's howtos
-
Using the script command on Linux to record command line activity | Network World
The Linux script command has been around for ages and provides a simple but useful service. It lets you record command line activity – both input and output. This can be very helpful in troubleshooting problems or verifying what was done later by reviewing the commands that were run along with their output.
Even if you've used the script command time to time, it offers more options than many of us realize. In this post, we will look at the simplest use of script and some of the options that can make it even more useful.
The easiest way to use the script command is simply to type "script" in the terminal window and press ^d when you want to stop the recording. The output, by default, will be saved in a file called "typescript". You will see the file name that is used in the first line of output.
-
Package software and data with self-compressed scripts | Enable Sysadmin
Self-compressed scrips are a quick, reliable way to distribute software or data to users without a package manager, elevated privileges, or other limitations.
-
LFCS – Pluggable Authentication Module (PAM) | Linux.org
With every type of Operating System (OS), there needs to be security in place. With CentOS or Ubuntu, there is the Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM).
-
(Resolved) -bash: /bin/mv: Argument list too long – TecAdmin
One of my development server contains millions of files under a single directory. To free the disk space, we decided to move to them a new folder created on another disk attached to same system. When tried to move file with mv command, received the following error.
-
Two new user guides: Impress and Calc
The latest user guides from the LibreOffice documentation team are LibreOffice 7.2 Impress and LibreOffice 7.2 Calc, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Low-cost printed copies are available from Lulu.com.
-
HELK - An Open Source Threat Hunting Platform - blackMORE Ops
The Hunting ELK or simply the HELK is an Open Source Threat Hunting Platform with advanced analytics capabilities such as SQL declarative language, graphing, structured streaming, and even machine learning via Jupyter notebooks and Apache Spark over an ELK stack.
-
How To Install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeOffice is a free, full-featured office suite developed by a German-based software company named SoftMaker. It is cross-platform and used in Windows, Mac, and Linux. It has a word processor, spreadsheet application, and presentation program that are seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FreeOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install UVdesk Helpdesk System on Debian 11
UVdesk is a free, open-source, and SaaS-based helpdesk solution for any business process to deliver the best customer service. It is a simple, flexible, user-friendly, and alternative to other popular support platforms. It is written in PHP and based on the Symfony framework. You can integrate UVdesk with multiple marketplaces including, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Flipkart to support your valuable customer.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install UVdesk helpdesk solution with Apache on Debian 11.
-
How to Use Android's Text Schedule Send Feature
As we all know, this is the age of social media; and we all tend to text each other via Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Imo, and other social media platforms. However, imagine the scenario that you are in a remote area and can’t get a strong internet signal or your Android device has run out of data. Furthermore, you’re also not able to communicate verbally because of having a poor network signal. Now, you only have one communication option: texting via phone to your recipient’s numbers as you’ve at least a signal for sending the text. Speaking of texting, Android introduces the text schedule send feature, and users can take advantage of this feature to many different degrees.
For instance, there is something important you would like to SMS, and you need to type the message right now quickly; otherwise, you might forget what exactly you want to say. What should you do now? An alternative method could be taking a note, creating an event on your calendar, or setting up an alarm with the message to remind yourself later.
However, does this sound convenient and easy if you already have a text schedule send feature on your Android device? I would say NO!
-
How to encrypt block devices using LUKS on Linux – VITUX
Sometimes you may want to encrypt your hard disk so that when someone connects your hard drive to their computer they need to provide user credentials to mount the drive. In Linux, it is possible to encrypt individual block devices. In this article, we will learn how to encrypt block devices in Linux using LUKS. LUKS is the Linux encryption layer that can be used to encrypt the entire root partition, a logical volume, or a specific partition.
-
Work-around if movie subtitles restart after the final subtitle is displayed | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
If I’m watching movies in a language I don’t understand, I want subtitles. On my computers this is possible as long as there is a subtitles file with the name suffix .srt and the same prefix name as the .mp4 video file in the same directory. I usually prefer to view movies on my TV with a bigger screen, so I copy the movie to a HDD that is normally connected to my TV (a FINLUX model 43-FUD-8020). However, the built-in media player in the TV does not show the subtitles in the .srt file, even when it is in the same directory as the .mp4 file. Therefore I use the MKVToolNix utility mkvmerge to put the movie and subtitles into a Matroska multimedia container (.mkv file), and the TV’s media player can play these .mkv files and does display the subtitles. In fact, so can my laptops and desktop running Linux (I have not tried on a machine running Windows 10, but I assume Windows 10 would have no trouble either).
-
How to check .deb Package Dependencies in Ubuntu
Most software or application in Ubuntu, does not come as one package and it depends on other packages to work as intended. These supporting packages are called dependency packages as they are required for the proper working of the software. Usually, the package manager in your system automatically resolves these dependencies, but sometimes an issue or error occurs and you have to resolve the issue manually.
In that case, it is better to have a detailed picture of the dependencies of the package so that you can locate the issue easily. Therefore, You will learn how to check the dependencies of any package in this article.
-
Install Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.30 In Ubuntu 20.04 / CentOS 8 & Fedora | Tips On UNIX
Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS.
It has a large number of features, high performing software used in enterprise-level and licensed under General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.30 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 19.10, CentOS 8 / Redhat 8, and Fedora.
-
GNU Parallel - News: GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') released
GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4 No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
Android Leftovers
Is the PinePhone Pro the Linux Phone Daily Driver We've Been Waiting For?
PINE64 has announced the upcoming release of the PinePhone Pro. Let's take a look at its capabilities and see if it's a good daily driver candidate. In late November of 2019, PINE64 released its first smartphone running on mainline Linux – the PinePhone. Since the phone's hardware was simply too weak to handle the unrefined software, most of its users already knew that the phone was meant to be used for development and experimentations rather than a regular daily driver. About two years later, PINE64 has finally announced the upcoming release of the new PinePhone Pro. This updated version features more capable hardware and better software. With these improvements, is the PinePhone Pro Linux phone a reasonable candidate to be your next daily driver? Let's take a look.
Gnome Next Meeting Applet Shows Your Next Google Calendar Events On The Panel
Gnome Next Meeting Applet is an AppIndicator that shows your next Google Calendar meetings / events in a menu on the panel. It also shows your next Google Calendar event title and remaining time directly on the panel, so you can quickly find out when your next event / meeting is due. The applet makes use of Gnome Online Accounts to grab your Google Calendar info, and has useful features like the ability to automatically detect video conference URLs (it supports Google Meet, Zoom and Bluejeans), allowing you to click on a meeting to join it. The application also shows the document links attached to the current meeting.
