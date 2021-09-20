Is the PinePhone Pro the Linux Phone Daily Driver We've Been Waiting For? PINE64 has announced the upcoming release of the PinePhone Pro. Let's take a look at its capabilities and see if it's a good daily driver candidate. In late November of 2019, PINE64 released its first smartphone running on mainline Linux – the PinePhone. Since the phone's hardware was simply too weak to handle the unrefined software, most of its users already knew that the phone was meant to be used for development and experimentations rather than a regular daily driver. About two years later, PINE64 has finally announced the upcoming release of the new PinePhone Pro. This updated version features more capable hardware and better software. With these improvements, is the PinePhone Pro Linux phone a reasonable candidate to be your next daily driver? Let's take a look.

Gnome Next Meeting Applet Shows Your Next Google Calendar Events On The Panel Gnome Next Meeting Applet is an AppIndicator that shows your next Google Calendar meetings / events in a menu on the panel. It also shows your next Google Calendar event title and remaining time directly on the panel, so you can quickly find out when your next event / meeting is due. The applet makes use of Gnome Online Accounts to grab your Google Calendar info, and has useful features like the ability to automatically detect video conference URLs (it supports Google Meet, Zoom and Bluejeans), allowing you to click on a meeting to join it. The application also shows the document links attached to the current meeting.