Breaking away: Making time for UX innovation with breakaway sprints
As a user experience (UX) professional, do you ever get a little too comfortable in your product group bubble? Do you yearn to pursue an idea for a project or process improvement, but lack the time to do so? Are you missing an opportunity to engage with folks on projects outside your day-to-day tasks?
From time to time, we’ve felt this way here on Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team for Red Hat Cloud Services. As a team of 22 people spread across various UX disciplines—research, design, content design, and front-end development—we often find ourselves engaging with many of the same people in the same product area every day as we focus on tasks and milestones.
Recently, our team lead suggested we step away from our usual work and try out some new projects with different people by engaging in a three-week innovation or "breakaway" sprint.
This wasn’t easy, but it was well worth it—so much so that we want to spread the word to other UX folks like you who might be looking for a way to expose your team members to new experiences, help them build skills, and infuse a bit of variety (and fun!) into their workday.
Build UBI containers in GitHub Actions with Buildah and Podman
A faster way to access JDK Flight Recorder data
This article introduces a special rule definition in Cryostat 2.0 that lets you access JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) data on the fly, without waiting for your application's normally scheduled archive process. We'll introduce Cryostat's new POST rule definition and show you how to use it to quickly diagnose performance problems in containerized applications running on Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.
8 tech and leadership podcasts to add to your playlist | The Enterprisers Project
Thank goodness we live in the golden age of podcasts.
With fewer of us traveling to in-person events and conferences and less time available to connect with our IT peers, these audio gems can give us a bit of what we’re missing. Whether it’s hearing from fellow CIOs about their victories and losses, keeping tabs on the last trends in technology-enabled innovation, or learning from some of the leadership greats, these eight podcasts offer aural opportunities for IT leaders seeking education, entertainment, and connection.
Digital transformation: 4 IT leaders share how they fight change fatigue
One of the hardest aspects of digital transformation is that it’s never truly “done.” Being in a state of constant change and disruption can take a serious toll on employee motivation, causing fatigue, distrust, and burnout.
We asked CIOs who recently took home a 2021 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award how they are avoiding transformation fatigue on their teams. The awards were presented by the Charlotte CIO Leadership Association and the Michigan CIO Leadership Association, professional communities that annually recognize CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
Read on for advice that can help you keep up the pace of transformation, while keeping people motivated and connected to meaningful work.
Sick of Windows? How to log into and start using Linux
I started using Linux in '97, and in the past couple of weeks, I've actually watched Linux trend on Twitter at least three times. That's something I never thought I'd see, but am thrilled it's happened. To me, that's a sign the open-source operating system is starting to gain more and more market share on the desktop. As the Linux desktop market share continues to climb, it means more and more new users will be hopping on board. That's why I started this new "Sick of Windows?" series that walks new users through each step of using the open-source operating system. First I demonstrated how to test-drive Linux and followed it up with how to install Linux. During this series, I've used elementary OS as an example. The reason is that elementary OS offers one of the cleanest and simplest experiences (with one exception—more on that in a bit) in all of Linux land. Does that mean it's the best distribution to use? Not necessarily. And given there's a vast array of distributions to choose from, there is something for everyone. The good news is that the installation of elementary OS is a great representation of how easy Linux is to install. If you can install this operating system, you can install Ubuntu, Linux Mint, ZorinOS, Deepin and just about any of the modern versions of Linux.
Deepin Linux 20.3 Is Out With Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS
Deepin Linux 20.3 is now official as you can now download the latest version of Deepin Linux. One of the exciting features that you will see in Deepin Linux 20.3 is its kernel as it is powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. Meanwhile, Linux kernel 5.10 LTS is kept as the default kernel in this release. Direct: deepin 20.3
GNU Parallel - News: GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') released
GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4 No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
