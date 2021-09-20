Canonical/Ubuntu News
-
Cloud-optimized Linux kernels – what makes Ubuntu the top OS across the clouds | Ubuntu
Ubuntu is the platform of choice for deploying and running workloads on public clouds. No other operating system gives you better performance and consistency of experience across public clouds, including Amazon, Azure, Google, IBM and Oracle. There is a reason behind this exceptional experience. By design, Ubuntu images in public clouds include an optimized Linux kernel for each cloud, giving you the best performance and functionality across all instance types and services. At the same time, Ubuntu integrates with cloud-native tooling, enabling you to manage your fleet from the cloud’s dashboards.
How do these cloud-specific kernel optimizations actually look in practice? Let’s do a deep dive on the optimizations Ubuntu enables on public clouds.
-
Meet Canonical at Cloud Expo Europe Frankfurt 2021 | Ubuntu
The leading fair in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Singapore will open the doors to C-level experts and executives in Frankfurt. Canonical will be attending as a Gold Sponsor, presenting strategies and trends for industry leading companies.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 710
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 710 for the week of November 14 – 20, 2021.
-
Canonical at RISC-V Summit 2021 | Ubuntu
RISC-V Summit is an annual conference that showcases the power that open collaboration can have on the processor industry. This year, the event is taking place in San Francisco and virtually on December 6-8th and is co-located with the Design Automation Conference and SEMICON West.
Canonical is a proud bronze sponsor of the RISC-V Summit. Make sure to visit our physical or virtual booth for engaging conversations on the power of open source technology!
-
Observability vs. monitoring debate: An irreverent view | Ubuntu
In the past few years, the word “observability” has steadily gained traction in the discussions around monitoring, DevOps, and, especially, cloud-native computing. However, there is significant confusion about the overlap or difference between observability and monitoring. Instead of providing yet another definition of “What is observability” and “Is observability different from monitoring and why” (you can read what I think about it on the What is observability page), I thought I would have a look at what the rest of the Internet seems to think about it. In this post, I’ll provide a few data points around observability and monitoring based on search term trends, social media, and various blog posts, and argue that the debate around observability vs. monitoring is, at best, poorly understood.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 469 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Sick of Windows? How to log into and start using Linux
I started using Linux in '97, and in the past couple of weeks, I've actually watched Linux trend on Twitter at least three times. That's something I never thought I'd see, but am thrilled it's happened. To me, that's a sign the open-source operating system is starting to gain more and more market share on the desktop. As the Linux desktop market share continues to climb, it means more and more new users will be hopping on board. That's why I started this new "Sick of Windows?" series that walks new users through each step of using the open-source operating system. First I demonstrated how to test-drive Linux and followed it up with how to install Linux. During this series, I've used elementary OS as an example. The reason is that elementary OS offers one of the cleanest and simplest experiences (with one exception—more on that in a bit) in all of Linux land. Does that mean it's the best distribution to use? Not necessarily. And given there's a vast array of distributions to choose from, there is something for everyone. The good news is that the installation of elementary OS is a great representation of how easy Linux is to install. If you can install this operating system, you can install Ubuntu, Linux Mint, ZorinOS, Deepin and just about any of the modern versions of Linux.
Deepin Linux 20.3 Is Out With Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS
Deepin Linux 20.3 is now official as you can now download the latest version of Deepin Linux. One of the exciting features that you will see in Deepin Linux 20.3 is its kernel as it is powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. Meanwhile, Linux kernel 5.10 LTS is kept as the default kernel in this release. Direct: deepin 20.3
GNU Parallel - News: GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') released
GNU Parallel 20211122 ('Peng Shuai') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4 No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 48 min ago