Games: Stellaris, Warhammer, and More
Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack and the free 3.2 'Herbert' patch out now | GamingOnLinux
Something smells a bit fishy here! Paradox Interactive has released the Stellaris: Aquatics Species Pack DLC along with another big free update for all players.
This actually sounds like one of the most interesting race packs released yet, especially with the new ship designs and the origins.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Adeptus Mechanicus is out now | GamingOnLinux
While Proxy Studios are currently working on their next strategy game with ZEPHON, they still had time to bring out a fresh DLC for their previous game with Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Adeptus Mechanicus.
In the only 4x strategy game set in Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe, Gladius has been out for a while now since July 2018 and it remains quite popular. They've already expanded the game a number of times before with the likes of the Tyranids, Chaos Space Marines, T’au and Craftworld Aeldari but now it's time for the Adeptus Mechanicus to rise and try to take Gladius Prime.
After growing into a full oceanic adventure Sail Forth moves to 2022 | GamingOnLinux
Sail Forth showed off its interesting colourful open-world sailing in previous demos but it seems the whole game has grown and needs just a bit more time. Originally due this year, the developer and publisher has announced a move to Summer 2022 to give it more time.
From the press release they said it's now "a full-blown oceanic adventure with tons of new content, quests, characters, and narrative". So we have to wait a bit longer but it sounds like it's going to be far more impressive.
Dead Cells gets a crossover with multiple indie games | GamingOnLinux
Motion Twin / Evil Empire have released a big free upgrade for Dead Cells, bringing with it a number of items taken from other popular indie gems. This crossover takes the form of new weapons and outfits for your character, although you do need to hunt for clues and go find them to actually use them.
"As we wanted to make this year's Christmas special, our gift itself needed to be special. Something great, something more, something you've never seen before... something literally out of this world.
Hearts of Iron IV: No Step back is now out alongside massive patch, some thoughts | GamingOnLinux
While there’s plenty to chew on in terms of new free features and enhancements in the large patch that has come out alongside No Step Back, the most noticeable and important of these is the overhaul of the logistics system. Trains and rail lines make an appearance and, in order for armies to fight effectively, supply lines have to be protected and supply hubs captured. This new system is fairly elegant and adds an element of complexity that is easily understood and interacted with.
I’ve played several games and observed the new supply system and how it fits in with the overhauled combat and weather systems. There’s plenty to love and I instinctively found myself planning offensives with supply hubs as primary objectives; disrupting enemy supply likewise was something that I found myself doing more and more. It’s safe to say that it’s a marked improvement to the old system and that in areas with low infrastructure it can be a right pain to keep momentum.
