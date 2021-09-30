Wayland Protocols, CSS, and Programming
[ANNOUNCE] wayland-protocols 1.24
wayland-protocols 1.24 is now available. This release adds feedback to the DMA buffer protocol, allowing smarter and more dynamic DMA buffer allocation semantics. Other changes include documentation improvements and improved testing infrastructure. This is also the first release of wayland-protocols that do not include a autotools build description.
Wayland Protocols 1.24 Released With Improvement To DMA-BUF Protocol For Multi-GPUs - Phoronix
Wayland Protocols 1.24 is out today as the latest revision to this official collection of the Wayland protocols/specifications. Notable with the 1.24 revision is the introduction of wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback.
Added initially as an "unstable" addition for Wayland-Protocols 1.24 is wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback as the "feedback" addition to the Linux DMA-BUF protocol. This is particularly useful for modern multi-GPU setups where needing to know about the GPU device in use by the compositor and the semantics around it such as if using the secondary GPU that DMA-BUF can still exchange buffers with the main GPU and in a compatible format.
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn CSS - LinuxLinks
Web pages are built with HTML, which specifies the content of a page. CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a separate language which specifies a page’s appearance.
CSS code is made of static rules. Each rule takes one or more selectors and gives specific values to a number of visual properties. Those properties are then applied to the page elements indicated by the selectors.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn CSS.
Python 3.11 new and deprecated Features – NextGenTips
Python 3.11 has just been released, we can explore the new features which had been added and removed from the previous release.
Python programming language is an interpreted high-level general-purpose programming language. Its design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its use of significant code indentation.
How to work with Jupyter Notebooks in PyCharm
If you are someone in the field of Computer Science, chances are you’re a little familiar with Python. As this high-level, general-purpose programming language is rising in popularity, its strengths and impact are becoming more and more prominent. New developers want to delve into data analytics possible with Python’s elite data visualization and analysis tools.
Python is Significant in the World of Programming
According to a survey done by JetBrains, “Python is the primary language used by 84% of programmers. Furthermore, almost 58% of developers use Python for data analysis, while 52% use it for web development. The use of Python for DevOps, machine learning, and web crawling or web scraping follow close behind along with a multitude of other uses.”
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.9289 Released As A Huge Update - Phoronix
Intel just released IGC 1.0.9289 as a huge update to their open-source Graphics Compiler used on Linux currently by their OpenCL/oneAPI Level Zero compute stack and also by Windows with their official driver.
The LLVM-based Intel Graphics Compiler has been maturing well over the past few years since its original introduction as part of their OpenCL "NEO" driver on Linux. Intel has even begun using IGC on Windows within their widely-used driver stack there while Intel's Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers may eventually transition to using IGC too for having a unified graphics compiler across targets.
