Video/Audio: KDE, G Suite, and Late Night Linux
Mixed news for the Steam Deck, deja vu in Germany, Canonical looks to solve an industry-wide issue, Stadia’s death rattle, Apple’s nod towards right to repair, and KDE Korner.
Events: State of the Word 2021, Ohio LinuxFest, Open Source Experience, and PGConf NYC
As previously announced, State of the Word will be livestreamed from New York City. That means that you can join the fun either online or in person, on December 14, 2021, between 5 and 7 pm EST!
To join State of the Word 2021 online, check your Meetup chapter for a local watch party, or simply visit wordpress.org/news, where the livestream will be embedded.
If you would like to participate in person in New York City, please request a seat by filling out the registration form by Sunday, November 28. Not all requests will receive a seat due to venue capacity, but everyone who requests one will receive further notification on Tuesday, November 30.
The Ohio LinuxFest is re-emerging as we reboot Open Libre Free Conference as a hybrid event. Re-emergence can mean simply reopening our non-profit for in-person operation. But to us, it is an invitation to reconsider how you use, experience, modify, and distribute technology in the new economy.
I was at the Open Source Experience event in Paris, France last week.
While it was nice to see friends from the FLOSS community, it did feel that the general public decided to stay away, probably because Covid cases are on the rise in France again. I was manning a Perl booth but used the fact that we were 4 people to wander again and ask vendors if they would be willing to support their applications in Fedora. As you can probably guess, results were mixed...
The first community PostgreSQL conference in North America in many months is coming to New York City in just two weeks! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS).
Our schedule is up, the deadline for booking your hotel room is this FRIDAY, November 19th, and it's time to get registered and confirm you have your ticket for this great event!
PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.
Wayland Protocols, CSS, and Programming
wayland-protocols 1.24 is now available.
This release adds feedback to the DMA buffer protocol, allowing smarter and
more dynamic DMA buffer allocation semantics. Other changes include
documentation improvements and improved testing infrastructure.
This is also the first release of wayland-protocols that do not include a
autotools build description.
Wayland Protocols 1.24 is out today as the latest revision to this official collection of the Wayland protocols/specifications. Notable with the 1.24 revision is the introduction of wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback.
Added initially as an "unstable" addition for Wayland-Protocols 1.24 is wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback as the "feedback" addition to the Linux DMA-BUF protocol. This is particularly useful for modern multi-GPU setups where needing to know about the GPU device in use by the compositor and the semantics around it such as if using the secondary GPU that DMA-BUF can still exchange buffers with the main GPU and in a compatible format.
Web pages are built with HTML, which specifies the content of a page. CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a separate language which specifies a page’s appearance.
CSS code is made of static rules. Each rule takes one or more selectors and gives specific values to a number of visual properties. Those properties are then applied to the page elements indicated by the selectors.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn CSS.
Python 3.11 has just been released, we can explore the new features which had been added and removed from the previous release.
Python programming language is an interpreted high-level general-purpose programming language. Its design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its use of significant code indentation.
If you are someone in the field of Computer Science, chances are you’re a little familiar with Python. As this high-level, general-purpose programming language is rising in popularity, its strengths and impact are becoming more and more prominent. New developers want to delve into data analytics possible with Python’s elite data visualization and analysis tools.
Python is Significant in the World of Programming
According to a survey done by JetBrains, “Python is the primary language used by 84% of programmers. Furthermore, almost 58% of developers use Python for data analysis, while 52% use it for web development. The use of Python for DevOps, machine learning, and web crawling or web scraping follow close behind along with a multitude of other uses.”
Intel just released IGC 1.0.9289 as a huge update to their open-source Graphics Compiler used on Linux currently by their OpenCL/oneAPI Level Zero compute stack and also by Windows with their official driver.
The LLVM-based Intel Graphics Compiler has been maturing well over the past few years since its original introduction as part of their OpenCL "NEO" driver on Linux. Intel has even begun using IGC on Windows within their widely-used driver stack there while Intel's Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers may eventually transition to using IGC too for having a unified graphics compiler across targets.
Web Server Survey and Security
In the November 2021 survey we received responses from 1,175,392,792 sites across 267,027,794 unique domains and 11,525,855 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.06 million sites, but a gain of 1.60 million domains and 137,000 computers.
nginx gained the largest number of domains (+741,000) and web-facing computers (+81,300) this month and continues to lead in both metrics with market shares of 30.1% and 37.3%.
Further down in the market, there was also a noticeable increase in the total number of web-facing computers running LiteSpeed, which went up by 11,200 to 101,000 (+12.5%), although this resulted in only a 1.44% increase in domains. These counts include sites that run on LiteSpeed Web Server and its open source variant, OpenLiteSpeed, both of which exhibit the same “LiteSpeed” server banner.
Both nginx and Apache lost nearly 4 million hostnames each, reducing their sites market shares to 34.7% and 24.4%. Meanwhile, Cloudflare gained 1.15 million sites, which has taken its total up to 58.6 million (+2.00%) and increased its sites share to 4.99%.
nginx and Apache also suffered losses amongst the top million websites, paving the way for Microsoft to increase its presence by 2,369 sites (+3.75%). Microsoft web server software is now used by 65,600 of the top million sites, but Apache is still the most commonly used web server in this sector, with 240,000 of the top million sites using it, and nginx is not far behind with 224,000.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (mbedtls), Red Hat (kernel and rpm), and Ubuntu (freerdp2).
WordPress is far more than just blogs. It powers over 42% of all websites. So whenever there's a WordPress security failure, it's a big deal. And now GoDaddy, which is the top global web hosting firm with tens of millions more sites than its competition, reports that data on 1.2 million of its WordPress customers has been exposed.
