Free Software Leftovers
-
Catch up: Calamares
It’s been over a month since I last wrote anything; I acted as a caregiver for my mom for a while, then she moved house which led to frantic painting, unboxing, furniture assembling and all the other time-and-energy sinks associated with moving. Since the end of october I’ve been mostly back at work doing Calamares and KDE and FreeBSD- related things. Let’s catch up on Calamares, first.
[...]
The ZFS bits are something I’m quite excited about, but they do ask that the distro do some work – the ZFS kernel modules and tools need to be on the ISO, for instance. That doesn’t happen magically, and distro-makers still need to do their thing – and make their own choices; there’s nothing forcing ZFS onto distributions, but Calamares (through Evan) now makes it possible.
-
PAPPL 1.1 Nears Release As Modern Open-Source Printer Application Framework - Phoronix
While OpenPrinting is now leading development of the CUPS print server, PAPPL continues to be developed by CUPS founder Michael Sweet as a modern open-source printer application framework. PAPPL 1.1 as a big feature release is on the way.
PAPPL 1.0 released last December for this open-source framework/library for developing CUPS Printer Applications as the replacement to conventional printer drivers. PAPPL was designed as part of Michael Sweet's work on LPrint and Gutenprint software but can be used for other purposes too.
-
Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot - Phoronix
British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement.
Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.
-
PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 21, 2021
PGroonga 2.3.4 a full text search platform for all languages, released.
Pgpool-II 4.2.6, 4.1.9, 4.0.16, 3.7.21 and 3.6.28, a connection pooler and statement replication system for PostgreSQL, re l ea s ed.
Ora2Pg 23.0, a tool for migrating Oracle databases to PostgreSQL, released. https://github.com/darold/ora2pg/blob/master/changelog
BigAnimal, a managed PostgreSQL database on Azure, released.
pgAdmin4 6.2, a web- and native GUI control center for PostgreSQL, released.
-
Open Source Compliance for SaaS Vendors [Ed: She means Free software, not Open Source]
A pure end user of code cannot incur liability for violating an open source license. Open source licenses can be violated only by re-distributing software — or in the case of network licenses like AGPL, by modifying it and making it available to others as a service. In fact, GPL2 specifically says “Activities other than copying, distribution and modification are not covered by this License; they are outside its scope. The act of running the Program is not restricted.”
In contrast, if the vendor is distributing software to a customer for the customer to provide its own SaaS to others, customary open source diligence is appropriate. But this isn’t a SaaS deal, of course. It’s a distribution deal.
So, end user customers of SaaS need not conduct diligence into open source licensing issues. If, for example, the SaaS vendor is using modified AGPL code to provide its service to the customer, then the customer may have a right to receive source code from the vendor. But that is a benefit, not a problem. In other words, the purpose of due diligence is to reduce the user’s risk, so even AGPL is not the user’s issue.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 421 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Video/Audio: KDE, G Suite, and Late Night Linux
Events: State of the Word 2021, Ohio LinuxFest, Open Source Experience, and PGConf NYC
Wayland Protocols, CSS, and Programming
Web Server Survey and Security
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago