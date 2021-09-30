Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Free Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 23rd of November 2021 09:18:07 PM Filed under
Software
  • Catch up: Calamares

    It’s been over a month since I last wrote anything; I acted as a caregiver for my mom for a while, then she moved house which led to frantic painting, unboxing, furniture assembling and all the other time-and-energy sinks associated with moving. Since the end of october I’ve been mostly back at work doing Calamares and KDE and FreeBSD- related things. Let’s catch up on Calamares, first.

    [...]

    The ZFS bits are something I’m quite excited about, but they do ask that the distro do some work – the ZFS kernel modules and tools need to be on the ISO, for instance. That doesn’t happen magically, and distro-makers still need to do their thing – and make their own choices; there’s nothing forcing ZFS onto distributions, but Calamares (through Evan) now makes it possible.

  • PAPPL 1.1 Nears Release As Modern Open-Source Printer Application Framework - Phoronix

    While OpenPrinting is now leading development of the CUPS print server, PAPPL continues to be developed by CUPS founder Michael Sweet as a modern open-source printer application framework. PAPPL 1.1 as a big feature release is on the way.

    PAPPL 1.0 released last December for this open-source framework/library for developing CUPS Printer Applications as the replacement to conventional printer drivers. PAPPL was designed as part of Michael Sweet's work on LPrint and Gutenprint software but can be used for other purposes too.

  • Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot - Phoronix

    British Linux PC vendor Star Labs now has support for their StarBook Mk V laptop upstreamed into Coreboot, which marks their second product having this achievement.

    Earlier this year the Star Labs LabTop Mk III/IV support was upstreamed into Coreboot. Now as of today the StarBook Mk V support has been upstreamed in Coreboot. While running on Coreboot, with the StarBook Mk V being Intel Tiger Lake based, it still is reliant on the closed-source Intel firmware support package (FSP) and Management Engine (ME). There are also blobs required for the ITE EC firmware and Intel Flash Descriptor.

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 21, 2021

    PGroonga 2.3.4 a full text search platform for all languages, released.

    Pgpool-II 4.2.6, 4.1.9, 4.0.16, 3.7.21 and 3.6.28, a connection pooler and statement replication system for PostgreSQL, re l ea s ed.

    Ora2Pg 23.0, a tool for migrating Oracle databases to PostgreSQL, released. https://github.com/darold/ora2pg/blob/master/changelog

    BigAnimal, a managed PostgreSQL database on Azure, released.

    pgAdmin4 6.2, a web- and native GUI control center for PostgreSQL, released.

  • Open Source Compliance for SaaS Vendors [Ed: She means Free software, not Open Source]

    A pure end user of code cannot incur liability for violating an open source license. Open source licenses can be violated only by re-distributing software — or in the case of network licenses like AGPL, by modifying it and making it available to others as a service. In fact, GPL2 specifically says “Activities other than copying, distribution and modification are not covered by this License; they are outside its scope. The act of running the Program is not restricted.”

    In contrast, if the vendor is distributing software to a customer for the customer to provide its own SaaS to others, customary open source diligence is appropriate. But this isn’t a SaaS deal, of course. It’s a distribution deal.

    So, end user customers of SaaS need not conduct diligence into open source licensing issues. If, for example, the SaaS vendor is using modified AGPL code to provide its service to the customer, then the customer may have a right to receive source code from the vendor. But that is a benefit, not a problem. In other words, the purpose of due diligence is to reduce the user’s risk, so even AGPL is not the user’s issue.

»

More in Tux Machines

Video/Audio: KDE, G Suite, and Late Night Linux

Events: State of the Word 2021, Ohio LinuxFest, Open Source Experience, and PGConf NYC

  • Join us for State of the Word 2021, in person or online! – WordPress.org

    As previously announced, State of the Word will be livestreamed from New York City. That means that you can join the fun either online or in person, on December 14, 2021, between 5 and 7 pm EST! To join State of the Word 2021 online, check your Meetup chapter for a local watch party, or simply visit wordpress.org/news, where the livestream will be embedded. If you would like to participate in person in New York City, please request a seat by filling out the registration form by Sunday, November 28. Not all requests will receive a seat due to venue capacity, but everyone who requests one will receive further notification on Tuesday, November 30.

  • Register for Ohio LinuxFest 2021 - Linux.com

    The Ohio LinuxFest is re-emerging as we reboot Open Libre Free Conference as a hybrid event. Re-emergence can mean simply reopening our non-profit for in-person operation. But to us, it is an invitation to reconsider how you use, experience, modify, and distribute technology in the new economy.

  • Two days at the Open Source Experience - Le blog d'Emmanuel

    I was at the Open Source Experience event in Paris, France last week. While it was nice to see friends from the FLOSS community, it did feel that the general public decided to stay away, probably because Covid cases are on the rise in France again. I was manning a Perl booth but used the fact that we were 4 people to wander again and ask vendors if they would be willing to support their applications in Fedora. As you can probably guess, results were mixed...

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 is in just two weeks!

    The first community PostgreSQL conference in North America in many months is coming to New York City in just two weeks! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). Our schedule is up, the deadline for booking your hotel room is this FRIDAY, November 19th, and it's time to get registered and confirm you have your ticket for this great event! PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

Wayland Protocols, CSS, and Programming

  • [ANNOUNCE] wayland-protocols 1.24
    wayland-protocols 1.24 is now available.

This release adds feedback to the DMA buffer protocol, allowing smarter and
more dynamic DMA buffer allocation semantics. Other changes include
documentation improvements and improved testing infrastructure.

This is also the first release of wayland-protocols that do not include a
autotools build description.
  • Wayland Protocols 1.24 Released With Improvement To DMA-BUF Protocol For Multi-GPUs - Phoronix

    Wayland Protocols 1.24 is out today as the latest revision to this official collection of the Wayland protocols/specifications. Notable with the 1.24 revision is the introduction of wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback. Added initially as an "unstable" addition for Wayland-Protocols 1.24 is wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback as the "feedback" addition to the Linux DMA-BUF protocol. This is particularly useful for modern multi-GPU setups where needing to know about the GPU device in use by the compositor and the semantics around it such as if using the secondary GPU that DMA-BUF can still exchange buffers with the main GPU and in a compatible format.

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn CSS - LinuxLinks

    Web pages are built with HTML, which specifies the content of a page. CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a separate language which specifies a page’s appearance. CSS code is made of static rules. Each rule takes one or more selectors and gives specific values to a number of visual properties. Those properties are then applied to the page elements indicated by the selectors. Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn CSS.

  • Python 3.11 new and deprecated Features – NextGenTips

    Python 3.11 has just been released, we can explore the new features which had been added and removed from the previous release. Python programming language is an interpreted high-level general-purpose programming language. Its design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its use of significant code indentation.

  • How to work with Jupyter Notebooks in PyCharm

    If you are someone in the field of Computer Science, chances are you’re a little familiar with Python. As this high-level, general-purpose programming language is rising in popularity, its strengths and impact are becoming more and more prominent. New developers want to delve into data analytics possible with Python’s elite data visualization and analysis tools. Python is Significant in the World of Programming According to a survey done by JetBrains, “Python is the primary language used by 84% of programmers. Furthermore, almost 58% of developers use Python for data analysis, while 52% use it for web development. The use of Python for DevOps, machine learning, and web crawling or web scraping follow close behind along with a multitude of other uses.”

  • Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.9289 Released As A Huge Update - Phoronix

    Intel just released IGC 1.0.9289 as a huge update to their open-source Graphics Compiler used on Linux currently by their OpenCL/oneAPI Level Zero compute stack and also by Windows with their official driver. The LLVM-based Intel Graphics Compiler has been maturing well over the past few years since its original introduction as part of their OpenCL "NEO" driver on Linux. Intel has even begun using IGC on Windows within their widely-used driver stack there while Intel's Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers may eventually transition to using IGC too for having a unified graphics compiler across targets.

Web Server Survey and Security

  • November 2021 Web Server Survey | Netcraft News

    In the November 2021 survey we received responses from 1,175,392,792 sites across 267,027,794 unique domains and 11,525,855 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.06 million sites, but a gain of 1.60 million domains and 137,000 computers. nginx gained the largest number of domains (+741,000) and web-facing computers (+81,300) this month and continues to lead in both metrics with market shares of 30.1% and 37.3%. Further down in the market, there was also a noticeable increase in the total number of web-facing computers running LiteSpeed, which went up by 11,200 to 101,000 (+12.5%), although this resulted in only a 1.44% increase in domains. These counts include sites that run on LiteSpeed Web Server and its open source variant, OpenLiteSpeed, both of which exhibit the same “LiteSpeed” server banner. Both nginx and Apache lost nearly 4 million hostnames each, reducing their sites market shares to 34.7% and 24.4%. Meanwhile, Cloudflare gained 1.15 million sites, which has taken its total up to 58.6 million (+2.00%) and increased its sites share to 4.99%. nginx and Apache also suffered losses amongst the top million websites, paving the way for Microsoft to increase its presence by 2,369 sites (+3.75%). Microsoft web server software is now used by 65,600 of the top million sites, but Apache is still the most commonly used web server in this sector, with 240,000 of the top million sites using it, and nginx is not far behind with 224,000.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (mbedtls), Red Hat (kernel and rpm), and Ubuntu (freerdp2).

  • Over a million WordPress sites breached | ZDNet

    WordPress is far more than just blogs. It powers over 42% of all websites. So whenever there's a WordPress security failure, it's a big deal. And now GoDaddy, which is the top global web hosting firm with tens of millions more sites than its competition, reports that data on 1.2 million of its WordPress customers has been exposed.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6