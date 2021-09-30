Devices With Arduino, ESP32, GNU/Linux
Meet RobBob, a 3D-printed robot head that works with an N64 controller | Arduino Blog
Inspired by a special two-axis mechanism that uses a pair of beveled gears to create panning and tilting motions, maker and YouTuber JBV Creative wanted to integrate it into a larger kinetic sculpture that could move electromechanically while also looking great at the same time. This led to the creation of RobBob, which is essentially a robot-shaped head that has been placed onto a pan/tilt system.
Initially, RobBob could only move with the help of a person turning a pair of opposing knobs — one for each axis. But after some minor additions, including mounts on each side for a single servo motor and adapters that allow servo horns to attach to the knobs, RobBob could now move on its own power. At first, JBV considered using a serial monitor to send rotation commands, although he eventually settled on an N64 joystick since it was a more natural choice for fluid motion.
ESP32 Pac-Man Clock Keeps Track Of How Long You Watch It | Hackaday
[TechKiwiGadgets] built a Pac-Man clock a few years ago that was well-received, but not cheap or easy to mimic. Since then, they have ported the code to the ESP32 and made a new version that has fewer and friendlier components. Not only that, they have great instructions for building the ESP32 shield on protoboard and also offer the shield as an open-source fab-able PCB. Still too much work? The complete kit version is available over on Tindie. Be sure to check it out in crazy speed mode action after the break.
Renesas introduces sub 50 cents FPGA family with free Yosys-based development tools - CNX Software
You can even try the beta now, after registration, with the software running on Windows 7/8.1/10 32-/64-bit, macOS v10.13 or higher, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 64-bit, and Debian 10/11/Testing 32-/64-bit. You don’t need a powerhouse to develop software for such low-end FPGA either as the minimum hardware requirements include a 2,500 MHz processor, at least 512MB RAM, 128MB graphics RAM, and 750MB of free hard disk space. Note the download link will be provided immediately, so you don’t need to share a working email.
GBA Remote Play Upgrade Lets You Play PlayStation On The Bus
However, [Rodrigo Alfonso] has recently upgraded his GBA Remote Play system that lets him play PlayStation games and others on his classic Game Boy Advance. We first featured this project back in July, which uses a Raspberry Pi 3 to emulate games and pipe video data to the handheld for display, receiving button presses in return.
The BBC Micro and Raspberry Pi
We love this video featuring BBC Micro co-designer Dr Sophie Wilson CBE and our own Eben Upton, both alumni of the University of Cambridge.
Eben owned a BBC Micro as a kid, and as an adult he set about designing Raspberry Pi to do what the BBC Micro had done for him: inspire widespread interest in computer programming.
Tough little Coffee Lake SBC offers choice of Ubuntu or CentOS
VersaLogic has launched a rugged, Linux-ready “Eagle” SBC with a 9th Gen Xeon E-2276ML, up to 32GB DDR4 with ECC, 128GB of soldered NVMe, 2x GbE, 2x mini-DP++, 4x USB, 2x COM, and a SATA port.
Versalogic has released a compact industrial SBC that runs Ubuntu, CentOS, or Windows on a hexa-core, up to 2.4GHz Xeon E-2276ML from Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh generation. The “Eagle” follows other avian-themed SBCs from VersaLogic including its Apollo Lake based Owl. Other compact Coffee Lake Refresh SBCs include Advantech’s 3.5-inch MIO-5393 and Premio’s CT-MCL01, among others.
