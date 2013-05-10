The number of command combinations you can come up with on the Linux command-line is seemingly endless, and there are some real gems out there that you might not know about. In this video, Jay goes over some of his favorite command combos, time-saving tricks, and other various tips he wish he learned sooner.

It's been a while since we last looked at an htop clone but there's shortage of them, this is zenith is like htop but also with zoomable graphs. At the time of recording the Github made no indication of the GPU graph only being available on Nvidia cards, I recorded this about 2 months ago and in that time nothing major has changed.

WordPress 5.9 is expected to be a ground-breaking release. It will introduce the next generation of themes with Twenty Twenty-Two joining the fun and over 30 theme blocks to build all parts of your site. In anticipation of the January 25th release, we hope you enjoy this sneak peek of 5.9. New design tools will allow you to create exactly what you want, from adding filters to all your images to fine-tuning the border radius on all your buttons. With WordPress 5.9 providing more design control along with streamlined access to patterns, you can easily change the entire look and feel of your site without switching themes.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireguard on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Wireguard is one of the well-known and a great open-source VPN solutions. Wireguard aims for better performance and more power than IPsec and OpenVPN. Wireguard protocol passes traffic over UDP. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Wireguard VPN server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

In this Guide we are going to learn how to install and configure Jenkins in a FreeBSD 13 Server. Jenkins is a popular opensource automation tool to perform continuous integration and build automation. Jenkins allows to execute a predefined list of steps, e.g. to compile golang source code to build build binary file. The trigger for this execution can be time or event based.

In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on an Ubuntu 20.04 server. MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License. MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons. Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.

In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Python 3.11 on Fedora 35. Python programming language is an interpreted high-level general-purpose programming language. Its design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its use of significant code indentation. We can begin by installing a python 3 interpreter on our system. This is a program that reads Python programs and carries out their instructions, you need it before you can begin python programming.

Security Leftovers Imunify360 Flaw Can Lead to Code Execution [Ed: Security should never be an "addon"; it should be a design trait] There is a vulnerability in some versions of the Imunify360 web server security platform that can allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code in some specific circumstances. The vulnerability is a PHP deserialization issue and it exists in versions 5.8 and 5.9 of Imunify360, a product designed to detect malware and other security issues on web-hosting servers. Researchers at Cisco Talos discovered the vulnerability, which is in the Ai-Bolit functionality of the product. The researchers found that an attacker can exploit it in a couple of different ways.

Guarding against DCSync attacks Gaining access to domain admin credentials is part of the endgame in many sophisticated attacks where threat actors are trying to maintain persistence. One of the ways that adversaries accomplish this is through DCSync attacks.

Addressing CPAN vulnerabilities related to checksums This blog post addresses checksum and signature verification vulnerabilities affecting CPAN, the cpan client, and the cpanm client, which were published in a security advisory on 23rd November 2021. If you're not aware of this topic, you might like to start by reading the advisory. This post gives a high-level description of the issues, what has been done to address them, what is still left to do, and what you should do. If you have any questions on this, you can add comments here, or email the PAUSE admins (modules at perl dot org). Before we dig into the details, we'll first give an overview of how the relevant parts of the CPAN ecosystem work.