A graphics stack is a complex system with many layers. But on Linux, there needs to be an interface between something like OpenGL and a windowing system like X11. X11 provides a fundamental framework for drawing and moving windows around a display, capturing user input, and determining focus, but little else. An X11 server is just a program that manages all the windows (clients). Each window in X11 is considered a client. A client connects to the server over a Unix process socket or the internet. OpenGL focuses on what to draw within the confines of the screen space given by the window system. GLX (which stands for OpenGL Extension to the X window system) was originally developed by Silicon Graphics. It has changed over the years, gaining hardware acceleration support and DRI (Direct Rendering Interface). DRI is a way for OpenGL to talk directly to the graphical hardware if the server and the client are on the same computer. At its core, GLX provides OpenGL functions to X11, adds to the X protocol by allowing 3d rendering commands to be sent, and an extension that reads rendering commands and passes them to OpenGL.

Do you run Void on your Power Mac? If so, heads up, because builds for your configuration may be ending soon (along with Void PPC on big-endian platforms generally). If you want this to continue, and you've got the interest, chops or gumption, you can help by becoming a maintainer -- take a look at the Void PPC Github. Most of you are probably running the glibc variant, which will end by January 2023, but if you are running musl-based packages those repos will be taken down by the end of 2021. Don't whine to the maintainer, please: the current matrix is four different repos which all require their own maintenance and builds. Even just 32-bit glibc would probably benefit a whole lot of people and yourself. If this is important to you, there's no time like the present to step up.

today's howtos How to install Python 3.11 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Python 3.11 on Fedora 35. Python programming language is an interpreted high-level general-purpose programming language. Its design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its use of significant code indentation. We can begin by installing a python 3 interpreter on our system. This is a program that reads Python programs and carries out their instructions, you need it before you can begin python programming.

How to install and configure MongoDB 5 on Ubuntu 20.04 In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on an Ubuntu 20.04 server. MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License. MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons. Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.

How to install and set up Jenkins in FreeBSD 13 In this Guide we are going to learn how to install and configure Jenkins in a FreeBSD 13 Server. Jenkins is a popular opensource automation tool to perform continuous integration and build automation. Jenkins allows to execute a predefined list of steps, e.g. to compile golang source code to build build binary file. The trigger for this execution can be time or event based.

How to watermark a UTF-8 plain text file Watermarking plain text isn't easy. Plain text files don't have headers (or magic numbers), and although you can insert invisible control characters, those characters may get revealed by text editors and word processors.

How To Install Wireguard on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireguard on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Wireguard is one of the well-known and a great open-source VPN solutions. Wireguard aims for better performance and more power than IPsec and OpenVPN. Wireguard protocol passes traffic over UDP. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Wireguard VPN server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).