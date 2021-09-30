today's howtos
How to apply a chroma key using ImageMagick
Yesterday, I wrote a short post on the fediverse with an overview of how to take a screenshot of an app with a context menu showing in elementary OS, while keeping its alpha channel and drop shadow using Krita.
Useful Tmux Configuration Examples
This article is part 2 of my tmux series. In the previous article, you learned how to use tmux: what tmux is, how to manage multiple terminals, and how to use tmux's powerful features. However, in that article, I didn't cover much how to customize tmux. This is what this article is for. Here you'll learn some configurations that I use.
My hope is that by exposing a list of my personal tmux configurations and my reasoning behind them, you will see a general pattern and understand it enough to make tmux your own.
Beginners
Here's the final recap. In this guide, we learned about tmux session, window, pane, and server. We learned about their relationships with each other. We also learned a little about configuring tmux. In the next article, you will learn more about configuring tmux in detail. I will update this guide with the link to the next article when it is ready.
Install Zentyal and Add Windows to Primary Domain Controller
This series will be titled Preparation for the setting up and managing Zentyal as PDC (Primary Domain Controller) through Parts 1-14 and covers the following topics.
How to Access Command History on Linux
With a large and mature feature set, it's easy to see why Bash is the default shell on many Linux distributions. It faces competition for power users, however, from alternatives such as Zsh.
Setting up an NFS Server and Client on Debian 9 (Stretch)
This guide explains how to set up an NFS server and an NFS client on Debian 9. NFS stands for Network File System; through NFS, a client can access (read, write) a remote share on an NFS server as if it was on the local hard disk. In this Tutorial, I will show you two different NFS exports, the export of a client directory that stores files as user nobody/nogroup without preserving filesystem permissions and a export of the /var/www directory which preserves permissions and ownership of files, as required on a hosting server setup.
How to Install balenaEtcher on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
balenaEtcher is a free and open-source flashing utility tool famous for writing image files such as .iso and .img files and zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives. balenaEtcher has cross-platform support on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows and is developed by balena and licensed under Apache License 2.0.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install baelnaEtcher on Debian 11 Bullseye and how to create a Linux distribution boot disk.
How to create an EC2 Instance using Python Boto3
In this article we will see how we can create an EC2 instance using Python Boto3. We will use the "create_instances" method to create an instance. There are many more methods that come under EC2 instance service, to know about them visit the official page of Boto3 here. All these different methods help create different resources which come under EC2 Service of AWS.
How to install Mysql Server 8 on Debian 11 – Citizix
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Its one of the popular relational management system.
Mysql is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data.
In this guide we are going to install mysql 8 on Debian 11.
How to install Toontown Rewritten 1.3.0 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install and set up Jenkins in Debian 11
In this Guide we are going to learn how to install and configure Jenkins in a Debian 11 Server.
Jenkins is a popular opensource automation tool to perform continuous integration and build automation. Jenkins allows to execute a predefined list of steps, e.g. to compile golang source code to build build binary file. The trigger for this execution can be time or event based.
How to play Roblox on Linux
Roblox is officially supported on a wide range of platforms, but Linux is missing from that list. Though it doesn’t have official support, you can still play Roblox on Linux.
It takes effort to get Roblox running on Linux. But it isn’t impossible. The trick is to use the Wine compatibility layer. This will allow Windows programs to run on Linux like Roblox Player and Studio.
Analyzing Webserver logs with Logstalgia - LinuxTechLab
There are many tools available to analyze the web server logs but none is as interesting as logstalgia. Logstalgia is a real-time website visualization tool that analyzes the web server logs & presents them in a manner that server logs appear like they are playing ping-pong.
Requests appear as colored balls (the same color as the host) which travel across the screen to arrive at the requested location. Successful requests a
dust command in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, we will help you with another great little utility for our terminal. Today you will learn how to use the dust command in Linux. This command allows us to have a more advanced view of the disk size of system directories.
Merge changes with git diff and patch | Enable Sysadmin
Sysadmins modify lots of files. Sometimes they're code. Other times they're configuration files, YAML playbooks, XML, policy documents, kickstart files, and probably a few takeaway lunch orders, too. It's important to track what you've changed and share your changes with others who may need to adjust their local copies of files.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Helvum and EasyEffects: Two great applications for PipeWire users
For a piece of software infrastructure, nothing is more important than good applications to showcase it’s features and demonstrate the possibilities it enables. Fortunately there is a very large body of existing applications because PipeWire implemented the PulseAudio and Jack APIs. This article highlights some of the great efforts undertaken in the community around creating interesting applications for PipeWire in an interview with the maintainers of two of the most popular applications built with PipeWire. They are Wellington Wallace, maintainer of EasyEffects for PipeWire and Tom Wagner, maintainer of the Helvum patchbay application for PipeWire. Also: Rebasing Fedora Silverblue to Kinoite
MicroOS Expands Security With Keylime
Recently MicroOS gained some new options in relation with security. The distribution has now integrated Keylime, an open source project for doing remote attestation with TPMs. If you follow the news about Windows 11, you are aware of what is a TPM. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a cryptoprocessor, described by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) in a specification that has been standardized in a ISO/IEC document. You can find the TPM already soldered in the mainboard of your computer, but they can also be found as a service in the firmware, or inside your CPU. This co-processor can be used for many tasks related with security. For example, we can use it to generate symmetric and asymmetric keys, encrypt some memory blocks (not too big, as they are a bit slow), or to as storage for keys that can be used only for us (or applications that have permissions).
