Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers IT hiring: 5 ways to attract talent amidst the Great Resignation With IT job opportunities so competitive right now, professionals are leaving their roles more quickly than recent grads are able to fill them. But even on small teams, it is possible to compete with big players and attract and hire top talent. These days, employees are prioritizing flexibility. Having proven that they are just as productive (if not more) working from home, many folks are unwilling to go back to in-person full-time. Building out flexible work policies, focusing on upskilling, and offering competitive benefits should be a part of your plan to create a work environment tailored to the 2021 employee. But how do you get the right candidates in the door? Here are five ways to attract top talent that might also land your organization on the Best Places to Work list!

Normalize web services with Camel K and AtlasMap, Part 1 This two-part series walks through a simple way to normalize and connect services through Camel K, a part of the Apache Camel project. The scenario in this article addresses a common problem today: Organizations find themselves with a menagerie of different services using different APIs, perhaps because of partnerships or acquisitions. Apache Camel makes it easy to harmonize and normalize the APIs, and its Camel K extension brings Apache Camel's operations to Kubernetes, allowing containers to expose these endpoints. In this article, we will focus on the benefits of choosing this framework and provide an overview of our base integration flow using Camel K to normalize a backend API. Part 2 will show you how to implement the integration flow step-by-step. We'll also cover how to simplify data mapping with AtlasMap.

Change deployments on the fly in OpenShift 4.8 | Red Hat Developer Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 introduces a very valuable—and possibly very dangerous—new feature: The ability to use a form-based editor to edit deployments. In earlier versions of OpenShift, you could edit the YAML for a Deployment object. In OpenShift 4.8, you can now do the same thing with a fill-in-the-blanks form, so you don't need to know the proper YAML formatting for values, lists, and dictionaries. The form can also prompt you with existing values where appropriate. Keep reading to learn why the new form-based editor is both an exciting feature and a double-edged sword.