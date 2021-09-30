Android Leftovers
-
The 10 most powerful Android phones in the world today according to AnTuTu - Market Research Telecast
-
MediaTek Chip Could Have Allowed Eavesdropping on Android | Digital Trends
-
You can change the Android 12 square clock on Google Pixel lock screen
-
What to Do If Apps Keep Crashing on an Android Device
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 345 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Helvum and EasyEffects: Two great applications for PipeWire users
For a piece of software infrastructure, nothing is more important than good applications to showcase it’s features and demonstrate the possibilities it enables. Fortunately there is a very large body of existing applications because PipeWire implemented the PulseAudio and Jack APIs. This article highlights some of the great efforts undertaken in the community around creating interesting applications for PipeWire in an interview with the maintainers of two of the most popular applications built with PipeWire. They are Wellington Wallace, maintainer of EasyEffects for PipeWire and Tom Wagner, maintainer of the Helvum patchbay application for PipeWire. Also: Rebasing Fedora Silverblue to Kinoite
Recent comments
14 min 7 sec ago
15 min 52 sec ago
13 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago