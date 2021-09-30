Kernel: Xen, Zhouyi, and Video Acceleration API (VA-API)
Xen pvUSB Linux Driver Patches Updated, More Than 10 Years In The Making - Phoronix
An effort recently restarted that originally dates back many years is the "pvUSB" front-end driver for Linux to allow physical USB devices to be used within Xen domains.
Juergen Gross of SUSE has recently been working on this driver that dates back to the original pvUSB implementation for the Linux 2.6 kernel in 2008 by Fujitsu engineers.
This year he has taken to getting that code cleaned up and working against the latest upstream state of the kernel and other basic changes. While Xen is not as popular as it once was, there still are users interested in seeing this USB device support for Xen para-virtualized use-cases.
Linux Driver For Arm China's Zhouyi AI Accelerator Proposed, But Lacks Open User-Space - Phoronix
The Zhouyi AI accelerator was developed by Arm China and is found in some SoCs so far. An open-source Linux kernel driver is being worked on for it but unfortunately for now at least any mainline ambitions are immediately stalled over the lack of an open-source user-space/client.
A Baidu engineer posted a set of patches implementing the Zhouyi AI accelerator support in a new "zynpu" driver for the kernel. The more than five thousand lines of code provide this initial support. The Zhouyi AI accelerator is found in some Arm SoCs like the Allwinner R329.
Dave Airlie: video decode: crossing the streams
I was interested in how much work a vaapi on top of vulkan video proof of concept would be.
My main reason for being interested is actually video encoding, there is no good vulkan video encoding demo yet, and I'm not experienced enough in the area to write one, but I can hack stuff. I think it is probably easier to hack a vaapi encode to vulkan video encode than write a demo app myself.
With that in mind I decided to see what decode would look like first. I talked to Mike B (most famous zink author) before he left for holidays, then I ignored everything he told me and wrote a super hack.
Airlie Exploring Possibility Of VA-API On Top Of Vulkan Video - Phoronix
Well known open-source Linux graphics expert David Airlie of Red Hat has recently been working on early Vulkan Video support for Mesa's Radeon "RADV" and Intel "ANV" drivers. As part of that effort and in part due to lack of software making use of Vulkan Video extensions right now, he has started exploring the feasibility of implementing the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) atop Vulkan Video.
Airlie explained today that he has been investigating the possibility of VA-API on top of Vulkan Video, namely on the video encode side for not having any good software out there at the moment exercising the Vulkan Video encode extensions.
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Helvum and EasyEffects: Two great applications for PipeWire users
For a piece of software infrastructure, nothing is more important than good applications to showcase it’s features and demonstrate the possibilities it enables. Fortunately there is a very large body of existing applications because PipeWire implemented the PulseAudio and Jack APIs. This article highlights some of the great efforts undertaken in the community around creating interesting applications for PipeWire in an interview with the maintainers of two of the most popular applications built with PipeWire. They are Wellington Wallace, maintainer of EasyEffects for PipeWire and Tom Wagner, maintainer of the Helvum patchbay application for PipeWire. Also: Rebasing Fedora Silverblue to Kinoite
