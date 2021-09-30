Games: Warhammer and More
-
VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is out, works on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux
Ready to sweat a little? Jump into the bleak fantasy world of the VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Note: key provided for us.
A new release from Carbon Studio, in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall you carry the mighty powers of a Lord-Arcanum to deliver justice through the Realm of Death. Defy the odds in challenging battles, outsmart the dark forces, and grow your power by upgrading your magical weapons to gain an edge in combat.
Played on Linux with the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, it's mostly smooth Warhammer melee action. Currently with Proton Experimental (Proton GE did not work at all) the main issue is small videos not loading, like the tutorial videos but it doesn't really detract from the overall experience, thankfully as the developer also explains with text below each video. As with any newer game running through Proton, there was some stuttering while building up a shader cache too, hopefully as more people play it this will be less of an issue for Linux VR gamers since there will be shaders to download from Steam.
-
The Imperium Is Driven by Hate. Warhammer Is Not.
There are no goodies in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
None.
Especially not the Imperium of Man.
-
Diving Into China's Draconian Video Game Regulations
Even if you're against these particular regulations (what are you, in favor of fun, you monster?), there are plenty of times when China's gaming laws make more sense than ours. For instance, banning games that are entirely about simulated sexual assault, or calling out tech and gaming companies for infringing on users' rights and preventing them from building monopolies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 319 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Helvum and EasyEffects: Two great applications for PipeWire users
For a piece of software infrastructure, nothing is more important than good applications to showcase it’s features and demonstrate the possibilities it enables. Fortunately there is a very large body of existing applications because PipeWire implemented the PulseAudio and Jack APIs. This article highlights some of the great efforts undertaken in the community around creating interesting applications for PipeWire in an interview with the maintainers of two of the most popular applications built with PipeWire. They are Wellington Wallace, maintainer of EasyEffects for PipeWire and Tom Wagner, maintainer of the Helvum patchbay application for PipeWire. Also: Rebasing Fedora Silverblue to Kinoite
Recent comments
14 min 7 sec ago
15 min 52 sec ago
13 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago