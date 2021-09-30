Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Warhammer and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of November 2021 01:15:22 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is out, works on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux

    Ready to sweat a little? Jump into the bleak fantasy world of the VR-exclusive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Note: key provided for us.

    A new release from Carbon Studio, in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall you carry the mighty powers of a Lord-Arcanum to deliver justice through the Realm of Death. Defy the odds in challenging battles, outsmart the dark forces, and grow your power by upgrading your magical weapons to gain an edge in combat.

    Played on Linux with the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, it's mostly smooth Warhammer melee action. Currently with Proton Experimental (Proton GE did not work at all) the main issue is small videos not loading, like the tutorial videos but it doesn't really detract from the overall experience, thankfully as the developer also explains with text below each video. As with any newer game running through Proton, there was some stuttering while building up a shader cache too, hopefully as more people play it this will be less of an issue for Linux VR gamers since there will be shaders to download from Steam.

  • The Imperium Is Driven by Hate. Warhammer Is Not.

    There are no goodies in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

    None.

    Especially not the Imperium of Man.

  • Diving Into China's Draconian Video Game Regulations

    Even if you're against these particular regulations (what are you, in favor of fun, you monster?), there are plenty of times when China's gaming laws make more sense than ours. For instance, banning games that are entirely about simulated sexual assault, or calling out tech and gaming companies for infringing on users' rights and preventing them from building monopolies.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support

The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. They also shipped with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and if you take a look at the kernel sources, you can find Linux kernel 5.10 under the hood. If you’ve already bought either device for the sake of aftermarket development, then you’ll be happy to know that Google has recently started populating a mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch for the Pixel 6 family. What’s more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has already managed to compile and boot the mainline kernel release for the device duo. Read more

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • IT hiring: 5 ways to attract talent amidst the Great Resignation

    With IT job opportunities so competitive right now, professionals are leaving their roles more quickly than recent grads are able to fill them. But even on small teams, it is possible to compete with big players and attract and hire top talent. These days, employees are prioritizing flexibility. Having proven that they are just as productive (if not more) working from home, many folks are unwilling to go back to in-person full-time. Building out flexible work policies, focusing on upskilling, and offering competitive benefits should be a part of your plan to create a work environment tailored to the 2021 employee. But how do you get the right candidates in the door? Here are five ways to attract top talent that might also land your organization on the Best Places to Work list!

  • Normalize web services with Camel K and AtlasMap, Part 1

    This two-part series walks through a simple way to normalize and connect services through Camel K, a part of the Apache Camel project. The scenario in this article addresses a common problem today: Organizations find themselves with a menagerie of different services using different APIs, perhaps because of partnerships or acquisitions. Apache Camel makes it easy to harmonize and normalize the APIs, and its Camel K extension brings Apache Camel's operations to Kubernetes, allowing containers to expose these endpoints. In this article, we will focus on the benefits of choosing this framework and provide an overview of our base integration flow using Camel K to normalize a backend API. Part 2 will show you how to implement the integration flow step-by-step. We'll also cover how to simplify data mapping with AtlasMap.

  • Change deployments on the fly in OpenShift 4.8 | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 introduces a very valuable—and possibly very dangerous—new feature: The ability to use a form-based editor to edit deployments. In earlier versions of OpenShift, you could edit the YAML for a Deployment object. In OpenShift 4.8, you can now do the same thing with a fill-in-the-blanks form, so you don't need to know the proper YAML formatting for values, lists, and dictionaries. The form can also prompt you with existing values where appropriate. Keep reading to learn why the new form-based editor is both an exciting feature and a double-edged sword.

Helvum and EasyEffects: Two great applications for PipeWire users

For a piece of software infrastructure, nothing is more important than good applications to showcase it’s features and demonstrate the possibilities it enables. Fortunately there is a very large body of existing applications because PipeWire implemented the PulseAudio and Jack APIs. This article highlights some of the great efforts undertaken in the community around creating interesting applications for PipeWire in an interview with the maintainers of two of the most popular applications built with PipeWire. They are Wellington Wallace, maintainer of EasyEffects for PipeWire and Tom Wagner, maintainer of the Helvum patchbay application for PipeWire. Read more Also: Rebasing Fedora Silverblue to Kinoite

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6