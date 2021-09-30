Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of November 2021 01:32:21 PM Filed under
HowTos
  1. How To Install Xrdp Server on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xrdp Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Xrdp is an open-source implementation of the Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) that allows you to control a remote system graphically. Using Xrdp, you can log in to a remote machine same as Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Xrdp server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  2. How To Install and Use Pigz To Compress Files Faster in Linux

    Using a compression tool is not a new thing to talk about. Since you’re using a Linux distribution, you probably already know a lot of kinds of stuff about compressing files. Mostly, in server-level works, you might need to make files smaller or change the file type. On that occasion, using a compression tool might really help to save time. In the world of compression, the Pigz tool is a handy and easy-to-use compression tool for Linux. It’s easy to install and use the Pigz tool in all major Linux distributions.

  3. Failed to open directory on Kali Linux Virtualbox - blackMORE Ops

    I added E:\Kali_Shared to my Kali Linux Virtualbox image and then tried to open it within Kali Linux. Received an Failed to open directory error. This seems to be a common problem with different versions of Linux running in Virtualbox where you get Virtualbox shared folder permissions denied error message.

  4. How To Run A Command After The Previous One Has Finished On Linux - Linux Uprising Blog

    This article explains how to run a command after the previous command has finished running. Using this, you can run not just 2 commands, but any number of commands, after the previous one has finished. This will work with Sh, Bash, Zsh and other shells.

    You can run a command after the previous one has finished, depending on the previous command's exit status (if it failed or not) or regardless of this.

  5. How to Install and Use acme.sh script to get free SSL Certificates on Linux – VITUX

    There are some popular methods of generating SSL and TLS certificates in Linux. One of the most popular methods of issuing SSL certificates is Let’s encrypt which is a certificate authority that offers free SSL certificates. There is an even easier way to issue the certificate which does not require any dependencies and requirements. The acme.sh script written in Shell makes it easy to generate and install SSL certificates in Linux systems. In this article, we will learn how to install the acme.sh script in the Linux system and how to use it to generate and install SSL certificates.

  6. How to unhide menu bar in Virtualbox - blackMORE Ops

    So I went in and hid the top menu bar and bottom status bar in Virtualbox. After they disappeared, now I cannot find out how to unhide those. Took me a little bit time to figure out, hence this post so that I don't forget it and someone else having the same to unhide menu bar in Virtualbox can find this.

More in Tux Machines

Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support

Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot. Read more

Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board

Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation. Read more

Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate

  • Zid Journey is another colourful and inviting prehistoric adventure coming up | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Azure Mountain has announced the second game in the Zid and Zniw Chronicles series, with Zid Journey. The game will offer up a familiar look and feel, with its classic point and click adventure gameplay and cartoony visuals much like its predecessor Zniw Adventure. Set in the Cretaceous Period, it stars Zid, a young dinosaur who is searching for the lost parents of a tyrannosaur hatchling.

  • Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match is a nice no-frills experience based on the Tower of Hanoi | GamingOnLinux

    One for puzzle game fans after something to relax with and test the brain a little, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match released back in October from Hanoi Studios. The developer tells us it has a similar idea to the previous title Hanoi Puzzles: Solid Match, this time around it adjusts the gameplay with "a harder mechanic, enhanced graphics and colours, new original soundtrack and dozens of new challenges". At its core the main mechanic is taken from the Tower of Hanoi, with you moving around differently sized discs to get them to fit together.

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets an official HD model and texture pack | GamingOnLinux

    Love the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition from Beamdog and want to make it look just that little bit more modern? Beamdog has your answer now. After years of work, Beamdog has now released a free HD Models & Textures Pack for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition that gives a visual boost to player character models and their equipment (including armour, weapons and shields). The newer models now support "normal and spec information", plus they can be further modded by the community just the the base game.

  • Capture monsters and explore dungeons in Siralim Ultimate on December 3 | GamingOnLinux

    Thylacine Studios have announced that their dungeon-crawling and monster-catching roguelike RPG, Siralim Ultimate, which leaves Early Access on December 3. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile". It might not be a looker but it has a huge amount of depth and replay value to it, and one that's easy enough to really get stuck into.

Security Fixes in Ruby

