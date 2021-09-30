today's howtos
-
How To Install Xrdp Server on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xrdp Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Xrdp is an open-source implementation of the Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) that allows you to control a remote system graphically. Using Xrdp, you can log in to a remote machine same as Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Xrdp server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Install and Use Pigz To Compress Files Faster in Linux
Using a compression tool is not a new thing to talk about. Since you’re using a Linux distribution, you probably already know a lot of kinds of stuff about compressing files. Mostly, in server-level works, you might need to make files smaller or change the file type. On that occasion, using a compression tool might really help to save time. In the world of compression, the Pigz tool is a handy and easy-to-use compression tool for Linux. It’s easy to install and use the Pigz tool in all major Linux distributions.
-
Failed to open directory on Kali Linux Virtualbox - blackMORE Ops
I added E:\Kali_Shared to my Kali Linux Virtualbox image and then tried to open it within Kali Linux. Received an Failed to open directory error. This seems to be a common problem with different versions of Linux running in Virtualbox where you get Virtualbox shared folder permissions denied error message.
-
How To Run A Command After The Previous One Has Finished On Linux - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to run a command after the previous command has finished running. Using this, you can run not just 2 commands, but any number of commands, after the previous one has finished. This will work with Sh, Bash, Zsh and other shells.
You can run a command after the previous one has finished, depending on the previous command's exit status (if it failed or not) or regardless of this.
-
How to Install and Use acme.sh script to get free SSL Certificates on Linux – VITUX
There are some popular methods of generating SSL and TLS certificates in Linux. One of the most popular methods of issuing SSL certificates is Let’s encrypt which is a certificate authority that offers free SSL certificates. There is an even easier way to issue the certificate which does not require any dependencies and requirements. The acme.sh script written in Shell makes it easy to generate and install SSL certificates in Linux systems. In this article, we will learn how to install the acme.sh script in the Linux system and how to use it to generate and install SSL certificates.
-
How to unhide menu bar in Virtualbox - blackMORE Ops
So I went in and hid the top menu bar and bottom status bar in Virtualbox. After they disappeared, now I cannot find out how to unhide those. Took me a little bit time to figure out, hence this post so that I don't forget it and someone else having the same to unhide menu bar in Virtualbox can find this.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support
Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot.
Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board
Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation.
Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate
Security Fixes in Ruby
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
21 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 9 min ago