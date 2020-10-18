Devices: Embedded GNU/Linux, Old CPUs, BetaNews Spam, and Axiomtek
-
What is embedded Linux? Part I
The above is an excerpt from Linus Torvalds’ original announcement of what came to be known worldwide as the Linux operating system (OS), dated August 1991. In hindsight, it is inconceivably modest now that we are in a much better position to appreciate the full revolutionary extent of his post. Today, more than 96.4% of the top 1 million server applications run on Linux [2]. Across public clouds, 90% of the workloads use Linux as their OS, with Ubuntu being the most popular Linux distro [3], [4]. Despite debuting as a general-purpose operating system (GPOS) for x86-based hardware, Linux moved beyond web servers and has seen widespread adoption for embedded systems ever since.
This two-part blog series aims to provide the reader with a broad overview of topics spanning the world of Linux, embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) in general. In part I of this blog series, we’ll start by taking a look at the embedded ecosystem, followed by an explanation of Linux’s role in it, and will conclude by explaining the rationale behind the OS growing popularity in embedded systems. In part II, we’ll focus on the most pressing challenges facing enterprises today within the embedded space. Let’s get started.
-
A 100 Mhz 6502 CPU | Blathering – CubicleNate's Techpad
I am not an expert in… well… anything, but I am I am continually impressed by the work done by so many in the world, especially in the “retro tech” world. I read this post by Jürgen Müller on his personal site concerning his project of an FPGA based 100 Mhz 6502 CPU. Just reading the title, my thoughts went in numerous directions about the amazing possibilities
Using FPGA to emulate vintage computer hardware, let along the 6502 CPU is not new but packaging it on a small board the size of a 40-pin dual inline package hasn’t been done before. The work of Jürgen Müller is an extension on the work of others. This project is packaged on a Spartan-6 FPGA with 64 Kbyte on-chip RAM, mounted on a small circuit board and coined the 65F02. It has the ability to access the external bus on the host system with the correct timing. The FPGA CPU core runs at 100 MHZ where the idea is to make this a “universal” accelerator for 6502 and 65C02 based computers that only requires plugging it into the CPU socket.
This won’t work with all computers based on this architecture and there are some limitations. More complex systems like the Commodore 64 with bank switching also provide some challenges as the extended memory cannot be run at the accelerated rate. The expansion boards and bank switching need to be known and emulated by the 65F02. While it makes an effort to detect and access the time-critical peripheral devices there are likely to be incompatible software and and-on hardware. Also, not all software should be accelerated, like video games as they are tied closely to the original systems timings.
-
OWC launches Mercury Elite Pro mini USB-C storage drive for Mac, Windows, and Linux [Ed: There's NO connection to "LINUX" (as usual) and I'm guessing that it's a sponsored 'article' that Brian Fagioli is being compelled to make, discrediting BetaNews and himself ahead of Black Friday SPAM festival. Meanwhile, CNX is selling out again, shilling Microsoft malware as as "Sponsored Post". Not the first time; even worse sellout than previous similar examples from the same site...]
Today, OWC launches its latest portable storage drive. Called "Mercury Elite Pro mini," this elegant storage solution has a USB-C port and ships with both a USB-C cable and USB-A adapter. In other words, it can be used with any modern computer -- whether it has a USB Type-C port or not. In fact, the company says the drive is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux-based operating systems, including Android and Chrome OS.
-
AMD Ryzen V1000/R1000 Mini-ITX board is made for game arcades, slot machines - CNX Software
Axiomtek GMB140 is a compact Mini-ITX motherboard powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 processor and mostly designed for gaming applications, as well as medical imaging, interactive kiosks, control rooms, and video surveillance.
But when we’re not talking about your kids playing games at home here, but instead slot machines, arcade systems, and electronic gaming machines (EGM) powered by the GMB140 board with a PCIe interface for gaming I/O modules, and optional support for a 9-bit serial port for the SAS 6.02 protocol.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 487 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support
Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot.
Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board
Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation.
Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate
Security Fixes in Ruby
Recent comments
12 min 31 sec ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 45 sec ago
22 hours 1 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago