Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Development Kits, Live Jam Kit, and Astro Pi Mission Zero
Introducing the Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition: Pre-orders now open
The iconic Arduino board is back, in the shape of the UNO Mini Limited Edition. Pre-orders have just gone live, so don’t dawdle if you want to get your hands on this stunning piece of Arduino history.
Arrow launches PSA Certified PSoC 64 IoT Security Workshop Development Kit - CNX Software
In 2019, we wrote that Cypress PSoC 64 microcontrollers for Secure IoT applications was one of the first microcontrollers compliant with Arm’s Platform Security Architecture (PSA) designed to secure the Internet of Things.
Arrow has now launched the PSoC 64 IoT Security Workshop Development Kit, its first PSA Certified platform, which happens to be based on Cypress PSoC 64, and developed in collaboration with Infineon who purchased Cypress Semiconductor last year.
Live Jam Kit Helps Electronic Musicians Stay In Sync | Hackaday
Jamming live with synths and drum machines can be fun, but for [Christian], there was a little something missing. He was looking for a way to keep everyone in the group on the beat and rocking out, and decided to build something to help.
The ethos of the build was to put one person ultimately in charge of the mix using Ableton. This stops the volume race, as each musician turns their own volume up and the jam devolves into a noisy mess. Each musician also gets a sync button they can hit if their instrument has drifted out of time. Everyone in the jam also gets their own monitor signal in their headphones, as well as a looper as well.
Young people can name a piece of space history with Astro Pi Mission Zero
Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support
Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot.
Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board
Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation.
Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate
Security Fixes in Ruby
