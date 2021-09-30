Language Selection

Free Software: FSFE, Mozilla, Syslog-ng, Sourcehut, and Blender

Software
  • Public Money? Public Code! Spanish Brochure

    Thanks to the support and hard work of our volunteers, our Public Money? Public Code! brochure is now available in Spanish. In this event we will explore the already implemented good practices, but also the challenges that lie ahead to modernise the public digital infrastructure with public code in Spain. The event will be held in Spanish.

    In the framework of our Public Money? Public Code! initiative we demand that software developed by the public sector with publicly funded money should be available to the public under a Free Software license. To support these demands, we provide an exhaustive brochure which is dedicated to public bodies and serves as an instrument to address decision-makers to inform them about the advantages of Free Software. Thanks to that it has become easier to convince them of modernising public digital infrastructure with public code.

  • 4 ways Mozilla could fix its Firefox problem

    The open-source app is one of the better browsers on the market but has been hemorrhaging market share for years. As of today, Firefox only has 3.66% of the web browser market share. If I were to guess, the majority of those users are on Linux.

    That figure alone should tell you how much trouble Firefox is in. We're talking "Danger, Will Robinson"-level trouble. A 3% market share is hard to bounce back from. So with Firefox so dangerously close to complete irrelevancy, what can Mozilla do to recover?

    I have a few suggestions. Four, to be exact.

  • The syslog-ng Insider 2021-11: 3.35; SSB; MacOS; mqtt() destination updates;

    This is the 96th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

    [...]

    Syslog-ng 3.34: MQTT destination with TLS and WebSocket support

    Version 3.33 of syslog-ng arrived with basic MQTT support. Version 3.34 has added many important features to it: user authentication, TLS support and WebSocket support. These features give you both security and flexibility while sending log messages to an MQTT broker. This blog helps you to make your first steps securing your MQTT connection.

  • My philosophy for productive instant messaging

    We use Internet Relay Chat (IRC) extensively at sourcehut for real-time group chats and one-on-one messaging. The IRC protocol is quite familiar to hackers, who have been using it since the late 80’s. As chat rooms have become more and more popular among teams of both hackers and non-hackers in recent years, I would like to offer a few bites of greybeard wisdom to those trying to figure out how to effectively use instant messaging for their own work.

    For me, IRC is a vital communication tool, but many users of <insert current instant messaging software fad here>1 find it frustrating, often to the point of resenting the fact that they have to use it at all. Endlessly catching up on discussions they missed, having their workflow interrupted by unexpected messages, searching for important information sequestered away in a discussion which happened weeks ago… it can be overwhelming and ultimately reduce your productivity and well-being. Why does it work for me, but not for them? To find out, let me explain how I think about and use IRC.

    The most important trait to consider when using IM software is that it is ephemeral, and must be treated as such. You should not “catch up” on discussions that you missed, and should not expect others to do so, either. Any important information from a chat room discussion must be moved to a more permanent medium, such as an email to a mailing list,2 a ticket filed in a bug tracker, or a page updated on a wiki. One very productive use of IRC for me is holding a discussion to hash out the details of an issue, then writing up a summary up for a mailing list thread where the matter is discussed in more depth.

    I don’t treat discussions on IRC as actionable until they are shifted to another mode of discussion. On many occasions, I have discussed an issue with someone on IRC, and once the unknowns are narrowed down and confirmed to be actionable, ask them to follow-up with an email or a bug report. If the task never leaves IRC, it also never gets done. Many invalid or duplicate tasks are filtered out by this approach, and those which do get mode-shifted often have more detail than they otherwise might, which improves the signal-to-noise ratio on my bug trackers and mailing lists.

  • Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great

    A status update on Blender's "Cycles X" project was published today ahead of the upcoming Blender 3.0 release and with already some feature additions planned for Blender 3.1.

    As we have come to expect, Cycles X with Blender 3.0 will yield big performance improvements over Blender 2.93 when running on NVIDIA GPUs with their proprietary stack. NVIDIA GPU support with Blender remains the best option for the moment and is enjoying significant uplift with the Blender 3.0 code.

Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support

Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot. Read more

Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board

Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation. Read more

Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate

  • Zid Journey is another colourful and inviting prehistoric adventure coming up | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Azure Mountain has announced the second game in the Zid and Zniw Chronicles series, with Zid Journey. The game will offer up a familiar look and feel, with its classic point and click adventure gameplay and cartoony visuals much like its predecessor Zniw Adventure. Set in the Cretaceous Period, it stars Zid, a young dinosaur who is searching for the lost parents of a tyrannosaur hatchling.

  • Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match is a nice no-frills experience based on the Tower of Hanoi | GamingOnLinux

    One for puzzle game fans after something to relax with and test the brain a little, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match released back in October from Hanoi Studios. The developer tells us it has a similar idea to the previous title Hanoi Puzzles: Solid Match, this time around it adjusts the gameplay with "a harder mechanic, enhanced graphics and colours, new original soundtrack and dozens of new challenges". At its core the main mechanic is taken from the Tower of Hanoi, with you moving around differently sized discs to get them to fit together.

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets an official HD model and texture pack | GamingOnLinux

    Love the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition from Beamdog and want to make it look just that little bit more modern? Beamdog has your answer now. After years of work, Beamdog has now released a free HD Models & Textures Pack for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition that gives a visual boost to player character models and their equipment (including armour, weapons and shields). The newer models now support "normal and spec information", plus they can be further modded by the community just the the base game.

  • Capture monsters and explore dungeons in Siralim Ultimate on December 3 | GamingOnLinux

    Thylacine Studios have announced that their dungeon-crawling and monster-catching roguelike RPG, Siralim Ultimate, which leaves Early Access on December 3. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile". It might not be a looker but it has a huge amount of depth and replay value to it, and one that's easy enough to really get stuck into.

Security Fixes in Ruby

