Programming Leftovers
-
PHP Foundation formed to fund core developers, vows to pay 'market salaries'
The trigger for this initiative appears to be the decision of Nikita Popov, a significant PHP contributor, to focus mainly on LLVM in future. Popov, currently a software developer at JetBrains working on the PhpStorm IDE, will be leaving the company from 1 December, according to a post by product marketing manager Roman Pronskiy, which also introduces the new foundation.
-
The New Life of PHP – The PHP Foundation
During PHP’s 26-year history, the language has been actively developed by a huge number of people, such as Rasmus Lerdorf, Zeev Suraski, Andi Gutmans, Nikita Popov, and many, many others. In 2021, PHP is in for another round of evolution.
[...]
The PHP Foundation will be a non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the long life and prosperity of the PHP language.
-
[Old] Avoiding Busses
It's always been the case that there are certain parts of PHP source code that only a few people understand. The Karma system used to help us determine where a contributor could commit code in the source tree; If you had /Zend karma, you had a clue about Zend. Among those people with /Zend karma, some people understood more than others.
This was a perfectly sustainable way of developing the language, because while /Zend is complicated, it's written in a language that everybody working on a C project understands. In principle, we can take people who know a little C and turn them into a /Zend karma worthy workhorse for PHP, able to produce patches, and fixes, and features. Indeed, we have done, and are still doing that in the incubator that is Stackoverflow chat.
Many moons have passed ... What do you think the bus factor of PHP is today ?
-
Why Now Is the Time to Get a Job in Tech
Now is a great time to get started with a career in tech. The recent Great Resignation and corresponding churn in the job market means many organizations are looking to hire workers immediately. According to the recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) report, 4.4 million Americans left their jobs in September, and there are now 10.4 million job openings, which passes pre-pandemic levels.
-
Dynatrace : OneAgent release notes version 1.229
Starting with Dynatrace version 1.231, the Extension Framework (also referred to as the plugins framework) will start using Python 3.8. The Python 3.6 component will be replaced by Python 3.8.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 507 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support
Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot.
Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board
Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation.
Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate
Security Fixes in Ruby
Recent comments
12 min 31 sec ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 45 sec ago
22 hours 1 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago