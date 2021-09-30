Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of November 2021 02:05:26 PM
Development
  • PHP Foundation formed to fund core developers, vows to pay 'market salaries'

    The trigger for this initiative appears to be the decision of Nikita Popov, a significant PHP contributor, to focus mainly on LLVM in future. Popov, currently a software developer at JetBrains working on the PhpStorm IDE, will be leaving the company from 1 December, according to a post by product marketing manager Roman Pronskiy, which also introduces the new foundation.

  • The New Life of PHP – The PHP Foundation

    During PHP’s 26-year history, the language has been actively developed by a huge number of people, such as Rasmus Lerdorf, Zeev Suraski, Andi Gutmans, Nikita Popov, and many, many others. In 2021, PHP is in for another round of evolution.

    [...]

    The PHP Foundation will be a non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the long life and prosperity of the PHP language.

  • [Old] Avoiding Busses

    It's always been the case that there are certain parts of PHP source code that only a few people understand. The Karma system used to help us determine where a contributor could commit code in the source tree; If you had /Zend karma, you had a clue about Zend. Among those people with /Zend karma, some people understood more than others.

    This was a perfectly sustainable way of developing the language, because while /Zend is complicated, it's written in a language that everybody working on a C project understands. In principle, we can take people who know a little C and turn them into a /Zend karma worthy workhorse for PHP, able to produce patches, and fixes, and features. Indeed, we have done, and are still doing that in the incubator that is Stackoverflow chat.

    Many moons have passed ... What do you think the bus factor of PHP is today ?

  • Why Now Is the Time to Get a Job in Tech

    Now is a great time to get started with a career in tech. The recent Great Resignation and corresponding churn in the job market means many organizations are looking to hire workers immediately. According to the recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) report, 4.4 million Americans left their jobs in September, and there are now 10.4 million job openings, which passes pre-pandemic levels.

  • Dynatrace : OneAgent release notes version 1.229

    Starting with Dynatrace version 1.231, the Extension Framework (also referred to as the plugins framework) will start using Python 3.8. The Python 3.6 component will be replaced by Python 3.8.

Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support

Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot. Read more

Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board

Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation. Read more

Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate

  • Zid Journey is another colourful and inviting prehistoric adventure coming up | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Azure Mountain has announced the second game in the Zid and Zniw Chronicles series, with Zid Journey. The game will offer up a familiar look and feel, with its classic point and click adventure gameplay and cartoony visuals much like its predecessor Zniw Adventure. Set in the Cretaceous Period, it stars Zid, a young dinosaur who is searching for the lost parents of a tyrannosaur hatchling.

  • Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match is a nice no-frills experience based on the Tower of Hanoi | GamingOnLinux

    One for puzzle game fans after something to relax with and test the brain a little, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match released back in October from Hanoi Studios. The developer tells us it has a similar idea to the previous title Hanoi Puzzles: Solid Match, this time around it adjusts the gameplay with "a harder mechanic, enhanced graphics and colours, new original soundtrack and dozens of new challenges". At its core the main mechanic is taken from the Tower of Hanoi, with you moving around differently sized discs to get them to fit together.

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets an official HD model and texture pack | GamingOnLinux

    Love the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition from Beamdog and want to make it look just that little bit more modern? Beamdog has your answer now. After years of work, Beamdog has now released a free HD Models & Textures Pack for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition that gives a visual boost to player character models and their equipment (including armour, weapons and shields). The newer models now support "normal and spec information", plus they can be further modded by the community just the the base game.

  • Capture monsters and explore dungeons in Siralim Ultimate on December 3 | GamingOnLinux

    Thylacine Studios have announced that their dungeon-crawling and monster-catching roguelike RPG, Siralim Ultimate, which leaves Early Access on December 3. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile". It might not be a looker but it has a huge amount of depth and replay value to it, and one that's easy enough to really get stuck into.

Security Fixes in Ruby

