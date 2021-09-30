Games: Zid Journey, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Siralim Ultimate
Zid Journey is another colourful and inviting prehistoric adventure coming up | GamingOnLinux
Developer Azure Mountain has announced the second game in the Zid and Zniw Chronicles series, with Zid Journey.
The game will offer up a familiar look and feel, with its classic point and click adventure gameplay and cartoony visuals much like its predecessor Zniw Adventure. Set in the Cretaceous Period, it stars Zid, a young dinosaur who is searching for the lost parents of a tyrannosaur hatchling.
Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match is a nice no-frills experience based on the Tower of Hanoi | GamingOnLinux
One for puzzle game fans after something to relax with and test the brain a little, Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match released back in October from Hanoi Studios.
The developer tells us it has a similar idea to the previous title Hanoi Puzzles: Solid Match, this time around it adjusts the gameplay with "a harder mechanic, enhanced graphics and colours, new original soundtrack and dozens of new challenges". At its core the main mechanic is taken from the Tower of Hanoi, with you moving around differently sized discs to get them to fit together.
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition gets an official HD model and texture pack | GamingOnLinux
Love the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition from Beamdog and want to make it look just that little bit more modern? Beamdog has your answer now.
After years of work, Beamdog has now released a free HD Models & Textures Pack for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition that gives a visual boost to player character models and their equipment (including armour, weapons and shields). The newer models now support "normal and spec information", plus they can be further modded by the community just the the base game.
Capture monsters and explore dungeons in Siralim Ultimate on December 3 | GamingOnLinux
Thylacine Studios have announced that their dungeon-crawling and monster-catching roguelike RPG, Siralim Ultimate, which leaves Early Access on December 3.
A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile". It might not be a looker but it has a huge amount of depth and replay value to it, and one that's easy enough to really get stuck into.
