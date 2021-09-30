Language Selection

The Top 8 Features of the GNOME Desktop Environment

GNOME

GNOME is one of the oldest and most popular interfaces for free and open-source operating systems like Linux. But modern GNOME looks nothing like its origins, and it has evolved into one of the best ways to use a computer.

Whether you’re already using Linux or curious why you might want to make the switch, here are some of the best features of GNOME.

On GNOME, the panel at the top does not contain any app launchers. This panel is small and black, like on a phone or tablet, and is lately static. It contains the date and time, a few system indicators in the top right, an Activities button in the top left, and the name of the currently running app next to that.

You click that Activities button when you want to do anything unrelated to the currently open app. Otherwise, there’s little on-screen to distract you from what you're doing.

The backbone of a Linux Industrial I/O driver

As part of recent projects, we had to dig into the Linux kernel Industrial I/O (IIO) subsystem with the goals of supporting a new ADC and adding new features to an existing driver. These tasks involved quite a few discussions between our engineering team and the IIO maintainers and reviewers. The aim of this blog post is to summarize the substance of these explanations to help others understand how an IIO kernel driver works and interacts with the core IIO subsystem. Read more

AMD P-State v4 Linux Testing On A Ryzen 5 5500U

With AMD having published a new revision to their AMD P-State Linux CPU frequency scaling driver that they are working towards mainlining with a goal of better power efficiency on Linux, here are some initial benchmarks of that new patch series when using a Ryzen 5 5500U notebook. The amd-pstate driver was updated a fourth time this past week since its unveiling in September with a goal of delivering better performance / power efficiency over the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver used on Linux systems. AMD's P-State driver makes use of ACPI CPPC that is supported on Zen 2 and newer processors for making more precise handling and better informed decisions around ramping up/down the performance state of the processor. Read more

Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support

Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers. As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot. Read more

Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board

Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV is actually both a board and a system-on-on-module with an edge connector, and is equipped with 512MB DDR3, a USB-C OTG port, a MicroSD card socket, and an SPI display interface. The dual M.2 edge connector can be plugged into a carrier board, and they will be a “86 Box” (86x86mm) for HMI display that can be used for home automation. Read more

