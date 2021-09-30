today's howtos
-
How to set up the Pretty Hostname - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
A pretty hostname avoids most of the limitations of other hostname types, giving users more freedom when naming their systems.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up a pretty hostname for a Linux system in two different methods.
-
How to install and use SAR command (to Monitor system Performance) in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
System Activity Report (sar) is a Unix System V-derived system monitor command used to report on various system loads, including CPU activity, memory/paging, interrupts, device load, network and swap space utilization. Sar uses /proc filesystem for gathering information.
In this tutorial, We will show you how to install and use SAR command in Linux.
-
How to Ping a Port Number in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Ping is a computer network administration software utility used to test the reachability of a host on an Internet Protocol (IP) network. It is available for virtually all operating systems that have networking capability, including most embedded network administration software.
Port numbers belong to transport layer protocols, such as TCP and UDP. Port numbers help identify where an Internet or other network message forwarded when it arrives.
So Pinging ports is one of the most effective troubleshooting technique in order to see if a service is alive or not.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to ping a port in Linux using three different tools.
-
How to install Apache Cassandra with Podman – NextGenTips
Apache Cassandra is a free and open-source, distributed, wide-column store, NoSQL database management system designed to handle large amounts of data across many commodity servers, providing high availability with no single point of failure.
Linear scalability and proven fault-tolerance on cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
-
Force SSH Client to Use IPv4 or IPv6 - Putorius
In this Linux quick tip we will discuss using command line options to force the SSH client to use IPv4 or IPv6 specifically. We will also show you how to set which IP protocol you would like to use in your SSH client configuration file.
-
How to Install Zoom on Linux - Make Tech Easier
“Can I install Zoom on Linux?” was the first question that came to mind when my bosses informed me that we would be working from home and using Zoom for remote meetings and one-on-one interactions with fellow employees and clients. The answer to that first question is yes, you can install Zoom on Linux. Let’s look at how to download and install the Zoom client on four different Linux distributions: Fedora, Manjaro (Arch), OpenSUSE, and Ubuntu/Debian.
-
How to upgrade from Fedora 34 to Fedora 35 | FOSS Linux
The official stable release of Fedora Workstation 35 was made available for download on November 2, 2021, after being pushed back to resolve some outstanding bugs. You can now install or upgrade to Fedora 35 Desktop, Fedora cloud, Fedora Servers, or any spin or labs that come with any new release cycle.
If you prefer a fresh installation, you will have to download the latest ISO, create a bootable USB and perform a fresh install. I prefer an upgrade of the Fedora 34 system to Fedora 35. An upgrade will retain any existing files and all installed applications.
The article is a step-by-step guide on how to upgrade to Fedora 35 via GUI (GNOME software) and the CLI method.
-
» Android – how to: wireless access device (wifi wlan) via ftp and how to: save apps to apk and send via bluetooth or even messenger (whatsapp, signal, telegram) | dwaves.de
what is definately great and a big plus is the “openness” of the Android (a by Google heavily modified GNU-Linux) environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 512 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Where in the Stack?
For one of my projects – not KDE-related – I have a parser, written in YACC / bison. To build the project, the bison grammar needs to be compiled (by the bison command) to C, and then the C can be compiled to the final executable. On my workstation, the bison step would fail when the build was run one-process-at-a-time in KDE konsole. Workarounds were really weird: build with a -j flag to build with more processes at once, or pipe the build-output to cat, or run the build in xterm instead of konsole. So where is the bug? In konsole, in bison, or in something underneath? It’s definitely something to do with the terminal emulator: here’s a screenshot of bison compiling a sample file successfully in xterm, and crashing in konsole, roxterm and alacritty. It crashes in cool-retro-term as well, but leaves the terminal itself in a messed-up-state. It also crashes on the FreeBSD text console.
Endless OS 4.0 Released as Long-Term Supported Series, Based on Debian Bullseye
Endless OS 4.0 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and enhancements, starting with an improved app grid navigation with clickable arrows that allow users to more easily navigate between app pages, with dots that indicate the total number of pages and the page you’re currently on. This release also introduces fast user switching to allow you to easily switch to a different user while another user is still logged in. The new feature has been implementing in both the user menu and the lock screen.
Security Leftovers
Videos, Shows, and State of the Word
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
22 hours 42 min ago