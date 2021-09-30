Games: Albion Online, King under the Mountain, Steam Autumn Sale
-
Lands Awakened is live now for Albion Online, big open-world improvements | GamingOnLinux
Albion Online, the free to play MMO that has native Linux support, has been upgraded with some massive improvements landing in the Lands Awakened update.
One of the big noticeable changes is the rework of the open-world areas. Expect to find improved visuals and layouts in all the biomes, better mobs that become stronger over time and give better rewards, a rework of dungeons and treasure sites that spawn randomly and more. You also get the War Gloves weapon, new Elite levels for weapons and armour, a rework of Guild Seasons and so on.
-
Settlement-builder King under the Mountain hits Early Access | GamingOnLinux
King under the Mountain is a fresh take on building up a settlement, this time with a fantasy setting that looks a bit nordic.
The visual style of it will be instantly familiar to anyone who has played the likes of Prison Architect and RimWorld, with the small floaty characters and colourful tile-based building. Currently in Early Access, for the second time, after initially being available on itch.io as an early Alpha. This version is much further along although still largely incomplete.
-
Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is live now
It's that time of the year again. It's getting cold outside, dark and so you should keep warm with some new games. The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is up.
You know the drill, you probably have a Wishlist stocked full of interesting games but for those who don't we have a couple of items you should take a look at including...
-
- 503 reads
